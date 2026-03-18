King Charles Makes Historic Break in Royal Tradition for Nigerian State Visit
King Charles is unlikely to be inconvenienced by this change in schedule, considering his daily lunch consists of half an avocado.
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King Charles made a historic change to the traditional schedule of events for the Nigerian State Visit to support the diverse religious beliefs of his guests. Rather than hosting a formal lunch following the official welcome and royal collection exhibit, the King has shifted the day’s events to accommodate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is a Muslim observing Ramadan. President Tinunu and many of his entourage are practicing religious fasting during their visit to the UK.
The Nigerian State Visit marks the first state visit from a Muslim head of state in almost a century. In 1928, King George V hosted Afghanistan’s King Amanullah Khan during Ramadan, but there are no records to show whether the Muslim king fasted during the visit. The current state visit from Nigeria marks the first official occurrence that events have been altered to respect the leader’s religious fasting.
King Charles is unlikely to be inconvenienced by this change in schedule to support President Tinubu’s Muslim faith. In 2018, Clarence House shared 70 Facts to celebrate the King’s (then-Prince of Wales’s) 70th birthday, where they revealed that “The Prince does not eat lunch.” During his recent treatment for cancer, the King started having half an avocado every day to sustain his energy and support his health, but it is known that he does not like to slow down for a midday meal.Article continues below
Instead of a formal lunch, the King will host President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the afternoon for a private audience. President Tinubu will break his fast privately before attending a glittering state banquet in their honor later in the evening. While the president is a practicing Muslim, his wife, who is known as Remi, is an ordained Pentecostal pastor and practicing Christian. During her visit to the United Kingdom, the first lady will visit Lambeth Palace, the home and offices of the Archbishop of Canterbury, for a short prayer service and the opportunity to preach. The diverse religious beliefs of the president and first lady must create an interesting leadership style.
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.