Princess Kate Shows Off Her Photography Prowess During Nigerian State Visit

After the official welcome at Windsor Castle, the President and First Lady of Nigeria joined the King and Queen alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales for a special curation of items from the Royal Collection. Inside the castle, the guests of honor and members of the Royal Family viewed a selection of art and artifacts demonstrating the longstanding relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom. While viewing a selection of photographs, Princess Kate reminded everyone of her passion for photography.

Prince William and Princess Kate view the photographs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Will you tell us a little bit about the photographs?” the Princess of Wales asked a curator as she and Prince William approached the display. The curator told the royal couple about Omoba Aina, the daughter of a Yoruba chief, who was kidnapped by King Ghezo of Dahomey during the slave trade. She was entrusted to a British captain, who returned to England and baptized the child as Sarah Forbes Bonetta. Queen Victoria and Prince Albert became very invested in the child, supporting her education and forming a close relationship.

Omoba Aina, known as Sarah Forbes Bonetta England, in 1856. (Image credit: Royal Collection Trust)

Victoria Randle with her two children in 1901. (Image credit: Royal Collection Trust)

Princess Kate remarked that “they are beautiful portraits,” commenting on the photograph of Aina and her daughter, Victoria Randle, and two grandchildren, John and Beatrice. Queen Victoria was godmother to Victoria and funded her education at the prestigious Cheltenham Ladies College. Queen Victoria’’s youngest daughter, Princess Beatrice, became the godmother to Victoria’s daughter, also named Beatrice.

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The first photograph of Aina was taken in 1856, and the second photograph is dated 1901. “This is relatively new, the beginnings of photography itself, no?” Princess Kate asked the curator, discussing the historical importance of these photographs given their early provenance. Photography was relatively new and expensive, so these portraits show how much these women were valued by the Royal Family.

Princess Kate asked questions about the historic photographs on display. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales is a passionate photographer, often taking photographs of her family and key members and events for the Royal Family. Her interest in art history—including her History of Art degree she received at the University of St Andrews—and her photography prowess were on display at the official exhibit, as she spoke to curators with the Royal Collection Trust.