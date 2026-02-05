Princess Kate Finally Ditches Trouser Suits for Chic Monochrome Dress
Finally! A break from the trouser suits.
Princess Kate and Prince William swapped Kensington Palace for Lambeth Palace in central London to meet with the new Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Sarah Mullally. Lambeth Palace, which is the official residence of the Archbishop of Canterbury, is only about 15 minutes from their London residence at Kensington Palace, where Prince William had official meetings earlier in the day. In a formal sitting room, the Prince and Princess of Wales spoke about the beautiful gardens and greenspace surrounding the palace, with Princess Kate noting “it's actually amazing how much greenness there is.”
Sarah Mullally is a former nurse who recently stepped into the historic role as Archbishop of Canterbury. Her role is exceptionally historic, as she is the first woman to serve as the leader of the Church of England and ceremonial head of the Anglican Communion. The Archbishop recently met with King Charles, who is officially the head of the Church of England, and praised his “deep Christian faith.”
For this historic meeting, the Princess of Wales needed to strike the right balance between friendly, professional, and appropriate. Princess Kate finally—FINALLY—wore something other than a trouser and blazer combo, instead choosing a very on-trend monochrome brown-hued outfit. The textured satin dress was feminine and classic, and her brown coat, tights, and suede pumps kept everything professional and weather-appropriate. An oversized statement heart necklace kept the outfit modern and trendy, and she yet again opted for her Cartier ‘Trinity’ hoop earrings.
Princess Kate’s swishy brown dress was designed by Edeline Lee, and featured a textured “pebble-effect” fabric that added visual interest to the piece. Princess Kate’s dress appears to be a bespoke version of the designer’s “Jete” dress. The chocolate tone is perfect for winter dressing, but transitions well into warmer weather. Pair one with a statement heart necklace and classic shoes for an instant princess-inspired look.
Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.