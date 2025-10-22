Mary Berry Admitted She "Was Totally Overcome" By Prince William's Gushing Tribute—And Reveals His "Competitive" Side With Kate

Dame Mary Berry celebrated her 90th birthday this spring, and during a special video tribute on the One Show , Prince William popped in to send his best wishes to the legendary baking guru. In a new interview with Saga this week, Berry shared her adorable reaction to the clip—and also revealed a tidbit about what it's like working with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"I had to bite my lip, because you feel, ‘Oh, goodness gracious me!'" she said of Prince William's message, during which he called her "a true national treasure." Berry adds, "I was totally overcome. I thought, 'I must hold myself together.'"

The former Great British Bake Off host welcomed Prince William and Princess Kate as guests on her 2019 BBC special, A Very Berry Christmas , and has worked alongside both Kate and William at various charity events. Berry told Saga that having spent some time baking with the couple, she's witnessed their penchant for competition.

The Princess of Wales joined Mary Berry for a 2019 event at RHS Garden Wisley. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I mean, to see Prince William on the screen saying that I’d taught him all he knew about cooking…well! I’ve done quite a few things with him and, gosh, he’s competitive. So is Catherine," she shared.

During Berry's Christmas special, William and Kate took part in a roulade challenge, with the Prince of Wales cheekily telling his wife, "Could you keep your eye on your own roulade, please?" At the end of the day, Berry declared the contest was "a draw, because I'm not quarreling with either of you."

In the episode, the Princess of Wales revealed that William "sometimes" cooks for her and is "very good at breakfast." During their days at the University of St Andrews, he'd "cook all sorts of meals," the princess said, admitting, "I think that's when he was trying to impress me, Mary."

In an interview with the Daily Mail on October 4, Berry spoke about the sweet ways Prince William encourages his wife in her royal work.

"There's always a little arm around the back, encouraging her," she shared. "Early on when she started doing public life, he would chip in and say something really nice and encouraging, you know? He's obviously immensely proud of her."