Mary Berry Admitted She "Was Totally Overcome" By Prince William's Gushing Tribute—And Reveals His "Competitive" Side With Kate
"I thought, 'I must hold myself together.'"
Dame Mary Berry celebrated her 90th birthday this spring, and during a special video tribute on the One Show, Prince William popped in to send his best wishes to the legendary baking guru. In a new interview with Saga this week, Berry shared her adorable reaction to the clip—and also revealed a tidbit about what it's like working with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
"I had to bite my lip, because you feel, ‘Oh, goodness gracious me!'" she said of Prince William's message, during which he called her "a true national treasure." Berry adds, "I was totally overcome. I thought, 'I must hold myself together.'"
The former Great British Bake Off host welcomed Prince William and Princess Kate as guests on her 2019 BBC special, A Very Berry Christmas, and has worked alongside both Kate and William at various charity events. Berry told Saga that having spent some time baking with the couple, she's witnessed their penchant for competition.
"I mean, to see Prince William on the screen saying that I’d taught him all he knew about cooking…well! I’ve done quite a few things with him and, gosh, he’s competitive. So is Catherine," she shared.
During Berry's Christmas special, William and Kate took part in a roulade challenge, with the Prince of Wales cheekily telling his wife, "Could you keep your eye on your own roulade, please?" At the end of the day, Berry declared the contest was "a draw, because I'm not quarreling with either of you."
In the episode, the Princess of Wales revealed that William "sometimes" cooks for her and is "very good at breakfast." During their days at the University of St Andrews, he'd "cook all sorts of meals," the princess said, admitting, "I think that's when he was trying to impress me, Mary."
In an interview with the Daily Mail on October 4, Berry spoke about the sweet ways Prince William encourages his wife in her royal work.
"There's always a little arm around the back, encouraging her," she shared. "Early on when she started doing public life, he would chip in and say something really nice and encouraging, you know? He's obviously immensely proud of her."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.