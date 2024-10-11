Meghan Markle Is the Equestrian-Prep Ideal in a J.Crew Shirt and White Pants
Her post-royal personal style is taking a turn.
Meghan Markle debuted an equestrian-prep turn in her post-royal personal style and a new charitable initiative all in one swoop.
On Oct. 2, International Day of the Girl, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise stop by Girls Inc. of Santa Barbara to kick off a partnership between the charitable organization and #HalftheStory, a nonprofit focused on up and coming generations’ relationships with technology, that raises awareness about digital wellness for young girls. Meghan Markle’s own philanthropic arm, The Archewell Foundation, is funding the partnership alongside the Melinda French Gates Foundation and the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation.
Markle dressed for her afternoon speaking to young minds about empowerment and digital wellness in a California twist on New England (or even English) stable classics. The Duchess chose what appeared to be a J.crew blue button-up shirt with a contrasting white collar from the brand's collaboration with French designer Marie Marot. She matched it to wide-leg white trousers that were cinched with a brown leather belt. While a familiar pair of suede Manolo Blahnik pumps took priority over equestrian boots, she otherwise could have walked off Ralph Lauren’s Hamptons estate and into her philanthropic engagement.
The Duchess returned to her usual bouncy blowout after dabbling in beach waves for a red carpet last week. She also left her signature jewelry—like a gold Cartier necklace and Princess Diana’s butterfly earrings—at home, accessorizing with nothing but a rosy pink blush.
Over the course of the afternoon, Markle made crafts with teens and tweens while speaking about empowerment and digital wellness, two causes close to her heart. (They're also central to the Archewell Foundation's philanthropic efforts.) The programming was upbeat (see: those friendship bracelet-making sessions) while also hoping to make an impact on participants' online habits. "We did an activity where we talked through a bunch of scenarios, and Meghan talked about being one of the most bullied people in the world,” #HalftheStory founder Larissa May told Vanity Fair.
Meghan Markle has brought her twists on business casual styling to several events promoting digital wellness this year. She spoke about online bullying at a South by Southwest International Women's Day panel in March wearing a matching Giulivia Heritage set; throughout her royal tour of Colombia, she tried tailored vests by Veronica Beard and several stately day-dresses.
Still, her button-down and white pants feel like a relatively preppy turn for the Duchess. Markle's style is often more "clean girl" than "horse girl"—even at events like the Sentebale Polo Classic, she's opted for chicly minimal pieces like a backless St. Agni dresses. Her look reminds me of Jennifer Lopez's summer 2024 style evolution, where she started wearing Ralph Lauren shirts, pants, and flip flops for a month-long sojourn in the Hamptons. Can we see how either (or both!) moguls wear a barn jacket and riding boots next?
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
