Meghan Markle debuted an equestrian-prep turn in her post-royal personal style and a new charitable initiative all in one swoop.

On Oct. 2, International Day of the Girl, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise stop by Girls Inc. of Santa Barbara to kick off a partnership between the charitable organization and #HalftheStory, a nonprofit focused on up and coming generations’ relationships with technology, that raises awareness about digital wellness for young girls. Meghan Markle’s own philanthropic arm, The Archewell Foundation, is funding the partnership alongside the Melinda French Gates Foundation and the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation.

Markle dressed for her afternoon speaking to young minds about empowerment and digital wellness in a California twist on New England (or even English) stable classics. The Duchess chose what appeared to be a J.crew blue button-up shirt with a contrasting white collar from the brand's collaboration with French designer Marie Marot. She matched it to wide-leg white trousers that were cinched with a brown leather belt. While a familiar pair of suede Manolo Blahnik pumps took priority over equestrian boots, she otherwise could have walked off Ralph Lauren’s Hamptons estate and into her philanthropic engagement.

Meghan Markle appears at the Girls Inc. x #HalftheStory event in a J.Crew top and white pants. (Image credit: Girls Inc.)

The Duchess returned to her usual bouncy blowout after dabbling in beach waves for a red carpet last week. She also left her signature jewelry—like a gold Cartier necklace and Princess Diana’s butterfly earrings—at home, accessorizing with nothing but a rosy pink blush.

Meghan Markle walks with event organizers. (Image credit: Girls Inc.)

Over the course of the afternoon, Markle made crafts with teens and tweens while speaking about empowerment and digital wellness, two causes close to her heart. (They're also central to the Archewell Foundation's philanthropic efforts.) The programming was upbeat (see: those friendship bracelet-making sessions) while also hoping to make an impact on participants' online habits. "We did an activity where we talked through a bunch of scenarios, and Meghan talked about being one of the most bullied people in the world,” #HalftheStory founder Larissa May told Vanity Fair.

Meghan Markle poses with middle-grade participants in the #HalftheStory and Girls Inc. programming. (Image credit: Girls Inc)

Meghan Markle has brought her twists on business casual styling to several events promoting digital wellness this year. She spoke about online bullying at a South by Southwest International Women's Day panel in March wearing a matching Giulivia Heritage set; throughout her royal tour of Colombia, she tried tailored vests by Veronica Beard and several stately day-dresses.

Still, her button-down and white pants feel like a relatively preppy turn for the Duchess. Markle's style is often more "clean girl" than "horse girl"—even at events like the Sentebale Polo Classic, she's opted for chicly minimal pieces like a backless St. Agni dresses. Her look reminds me of Jennifer Lopez's summer 2024 style evolution, where she started wearing Ralph Lauren shirts, pants, and flip flops for a month-long sojourn in the Hamptons. Can we see how either (or both!) moguls wear a barn jacket and riding boots next?

