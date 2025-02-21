Meghan Markle Throws it Back to Her 'Tig' Days With Her Most Personal Instagram Post Yet
She's taking a walk down "memory lane."
Meghan Markle kicked off 2025 by returning to Instagram, and since then, she's given fans a peek into her work and life with Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. On Thursday, Feb. 20, the Duchess of Sussex shared a deeper insight into her world by revealing a vision board packed with nods to her old lifestyle blog, The Tig.
"From memory lane to the memories I’m making today…" she captioned the post, which showed a photo of a white-framed bulletin board covered in photos and notes.
Among the papers pinned to the board include quotes from The Tig—a blog that featured travel, fashion, food and other inspirational content. "Happiness looks gorgeous on you," one reads, while another says, "I love you with all my butt. I would say heart, but my butt is bigger."
One quote feels particularly meaningful given the recent criticism—both in the press and on social media—of her new brand, As Ever. "You cannot make everybody happy," the Tig snippet reads. "You are not a jar of Nutella."
A photo posted by on
The duchess shut her blog down after her engagement to Prince Harry, but she referenced it in the announcement for As Ever on Feb. 18.
"As Ever essentially means as it’s always been, and if you’ve followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening—this is what I do," she said in an Instagram Reel. Her new brand will offer home and gardening products—along with the celeb-fave jam that went viral when she first announced her business, which was previously called American Riviera Orchard.
That being said, she pinned several labels that read "As Ever raspberry spread" to the board.
Meghan also included some sweet artwork from Prince Archie and personal photos, including one of her with her beloved dog Guy, who died earlier this year. A folded piece of fabric with the As Ever logo on it is also pinned to the board, along with a gift certificate for California restaurant Chez Panisee.
An official launch date for As Ever has yet to be announced, but according to its first (and only) Instagram post, fans can shop the brand in "spring 2025."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
