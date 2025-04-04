These Chic On-Sale Finds Will Define My Rich-Looking Summer Wardrobe

Spring may have just sprung a week or two ago, but I'm already planning my summer capsule wardrobe. I'm itching to wear tank tops, skirts, and summery dresses, but my closet isn't yet prepped for the warm weather. So, I'm taking the time to shop for my summer wardrobe now while the end-of-winter sales are happening.

After a quick scroll through a few of my favorite sites, such as J.Crew, Madewell, and Gap, I had a cart full of fresh summer pieces. I found classic seasonal staples like elevated tanks, linen pants, and denim. I also found of-the-moment trends like drop-waist dresses and skirts, trendy Adidas Sambas, and plenty of tops in the hottest spring colors.

In case you also want to jump on your summer wardrobe, I've rounded up my favorite sale picks from across the web. Moreover, all 18 rich-looking finds on this list come in at $200 or under, with most ringing in well below $150.

Abercrombie & Fitch Rib Crew Button-Up Top (Was $35) $23 at Abercrombie & Fitch I've been seeing these button-down style tanks everywhere recently, so I'm willing to bet they will be a major summer trend.

MOTHER The Insider Ankle Fray Jeans (Were $238) $142 at Bergdorf Goodman These light-wash jeans scream "summer," especially with the distressed hem.

Adidas Samba Lt Leather Sneakers $200 at Farfetch The Adidas Sambas with the oversized tongue are undoubtedly the trendiest sneakers of 2025, so naturally, I want a pair.

J.Crew Drop-Waist Mixy Dress (Was $98) $75 at J.Crew This dress hits on two trends at once—it has a pretty drop waist and comes in blush pink, one of spring's most popular shades.

Banana Republic Everywhere Ponte Ruched Strapless Top (Was $110) $50 at Banana Republic This '90s-era tube top is giving me Carrie Bradshaw vibes, and for that, I'm obsessed with it.

Everlane The Scoop Tank in Linen (Was $68) $24 at Everlane This tank may look simple, but don't underestimate it—its luxe linen fabric will keep you cool on the hottest of summer days.

Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pants in Drapey Twill (Were $118) $40 at Madewell Getting dressed for work in the summer is no easy feat, but with these breezy pants in your rotation, it can be.

Gap 100% Linen Oversized Shirt (Was $63) $50 at Gap Whenever I don't know what to wear, I throw on a button-down shirt over a tank top and call it a day.

Hudson Denim Midi Skirt (Was $225) $158 at Bloomingdale's The denim maxi skirt trend is already on its way back, so I'm suspecting it'll reach its peak come summer.

Free People Emery Drop-Waist Midi Skirt (Was $128) $50 at Free People Last year, our editors were obsessed with wearing white skirts and black tops. I plan on recreating the chic outfit idea this year with this skirt.

MANGO Ribbed Cotton Top (Was $26) $20 at Mango When was the last time you replaced your white tank tops? If it's been a while, consider switching your old one out for this fresh, elevated pick.

Madewell Bell Sleeve Wrap Top (Was $82) $45 at Nordstrom Rack My go-to summer outfit formula is a cute top and a pair of jeans, and this butter yellow find is as cute as it gets.

Pistola Ryder High Waist Straight Leg Jeans (Were 178) $116 at Nordstrom Speaking of—Pistola is one of my favorite denim brands of all time, so I'm eyeing this pair to switch up from the go-to straight-leg styles I wear constantly.

Free People x We The Free Day To Day Solid Boxer In Placid Blue (Were $38) $23 at Revolve The coolest fashion girls I know don't wear leggings in the summer. They opt for a pair of trendy boxer shorts—I'll be doing the same this season.

VINCE. Belted Linen-Blend Mini Shirt Dress (Was $495) $149 at The Outnet Shirtdresses make for an easy one-and-done look, which is why I'll never get tired of wearing them—or adding fresh ones to my closet.

Anthropologie Daily Practice by Anthropologie Ankle Pants (Were $110) $75 at Anthropologie I'm trying to make my athleisure outfits feel cooler one piece at a time, and I'm starting with these baggy pants.