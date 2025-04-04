These Chic On-Sale Finds Will Define My Rich-Looking Summer Wardrobe

18 under-$200 staples to buy now.

Spring may have just sprung a week or two ago, but I'm already planning my summer capsule wardrobe. I'm itching to wear tank tops, skirts, and summery dresses, but my closet isn't yet prepped for the warm weather. So, I'm taking the time to shop for my summer wardrobe now while the end-of-winter sales are happening.

After a quick scroll through a few of my favorite sites, such as J.Crew, Madewell, and Gap, I had a cart full of fresh summer pieces. I found classic seasonal staples like elevated tanks, linen pants, and denim. I also found of-the-moment trends like drop-waist dresses and skirts, trendy Adidas Sambas, and plenty of tops in the hottest spring colors.

In case you also want to jump on your summer wardrobe, I've rounded up my favorite sale picks from across the web. Moreover, all 18 rich-looking finds on this list come in at $200 or under, with most ringing in well below $150.

Abercrombie & Fitch , Rib Crew Button-Up Top (Was $35)

Abercrombie & Fitch
Rib Crew Button-Up Top (Was $35)

I've been seeing these button-down style tanks everywhere recently, so I'm willing to bet they will be a major summer trend. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie & Fitch promo codes.

MOTHER, The Insider Ankle Fray Jeans (Were $238)

MOTHER
The Insider Ankle Fray Jeans (Were $238)

These light-wash jeans scream "summer," especially with the distressed hem. Save even more with one of our Bergdorf Goodman promo codes.

Samba Lt Leather Sneakers
Adidas
Samba Lt Leather Sneakers

The Adidas Sambas with the oversized tongue are undoubtedly the trendiest sneakers of 2025, so naturally, I want a pair. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.

J.Crew, Drop-Waist Mixy Dress (Was $98)

J.Crew
Drop-Waist Mixy Dress (Was $98)

This dress hits on two trends at once—it has a pretty drop waist and comes in blush pink, one of spring's most popular shades. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.

Banana Republic, Everywhere Ponte Ruched Strapless Top
Banana Republic
Everywhere Ponte Ruched Strapless Top (Was $110)

This '90s-era tube top is giving me Carrie Bradshaw vibes, and for that, I'm obsessed with it. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.

Everlane , The Scoop Tank in Linen (Was $68)

Everlane
The Scoop Tank in Linen (Was $68)

This tank may look simple, but don't underestimate it—its luxe linen fabric will keep you cool on the hottest of summer days. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.

Madewell , The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in Drapey Twill
Madewell
The Harlow Wide-Leg Pants in Drapey Twill (Were $118)

Getting dressed for work in the summer is no easy feat, but with these breezy pants in your rotation, it can be. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.

Gap, 100% Linen Oversized Shirt (Was $63)

Gap
100% Linen Oversized Shirt (Was $63)

Whenever I don't know what to wear, I throw on a button-down shirt over a tank top and call it a day. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.

Denim Midi Skirt
Hudson
Denim Midi Skirt (Was $225)

The denim maxi skirt trend is already on its way back, so I'm suspecting it'll reach its peak come summer. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.

Free People, Emery Drop-Waist Midi Skirt
Free People
Emery Drop-Waist Midi Skirt (Was $128)

Last year, our editors were obsessed with wearing white skirts and black tops. I plan on recreating the chic outfit idea this year with this skirt. Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.

Reformation , Kristine Dress
Reformation
Kristine Dress (Was $248)

My going-out outfits could use some revamping ahead of summer, and this trendy leopard-print dress is one surefire way to do so. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.

MANGO, Ribbed Cotton Top - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Ribbed Cotton Top (Was $26)

When was the last time you replaced your white tank tops? If it's been a while, consider switching your old one out for this fresh, elevated pick. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.

Alice + Olivia , Nichol Turtleneck Sleeveless Bodysuit (Was $250)

Alice + Olivia
Nichol Turtleneck Sleeveless Bodysuit (Was $250)

The cherry red color trend is still going strong, so I'm adding this body suit for more of a pop of color in my minimalist wardrobe. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.

Madewell, Bell Sleeve Wrap Top (Was $82)

Madewell
Bell Sleeve Wrap Top (Was $82)

My go-to summer outfit formula is a cute top and a pair of jeans, and this butter yellow find is as cute as it gets. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.

Ryder High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Pistola
Ryder High Waist Straight Leg Jeans (Were 178)

Speaking of—Pistola is one of my favorite denim brands of all time, so I'm eyeing this pair to switch up from the go-to straight-leg styles I wear constantly. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.

Day to Day Solid 박서
Free People
x We The Free Day To Day Solid Boxer In Placid Blue (Were $38)

The coolest fashion girls I know don't wear leggings in the summer. They opt for a pair of trendy boxer shorts—I'll be doing the same this season. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.

VINCE., Belted Linen-Blend Mini Shirt Dress (Was $495)

VINCE.
Belted Linen-Blend Mini Shirt Dress (Was $495)

Shirtdresses make for an easy one-and-done look, which is why I'll never get tired of wearing them—or adding fresh ones to my closet. Save even more with one of our The Outnet promo codes.

Anthropologie, Daily Practice by Anthropologie Ankle Pants
Anthropologie
Daily Practice by Anthropologie Ankle Pants (Were $110)

I'm trying to make my athleisure outfits feel cooler one piece at a time, and I'm starting with these baggy pants. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

