Meghan Markle has provided a heartwarming update on how she, Prince Harry, and their children are doing four years after they swapped royal life for a private existence in Southern California.
"We’re just doing great," the Duchess of Sussex told People during the couple's recent three-day visit to Nigeria, in West Africa. "And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy."
The duchess' words are all the more poignant when compared with the last time she was undertaking an official visit to Africa, in 2019.
At the time, she and the duke, who were still working royals, brought their baby son Archie to South Africa together, with Harry going on to visit Malawi, Angola, and Botswana solo.
A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
A photo posted by sussexroyal on
Back in 2019, Meghan made headlines when she admitted on camera to journalist Tom Bradby that she was "not really OK" as she attempted to balance royal duties with being a new mom and a newlywed.
ITV's @tombradby spoke to Meghan as he gained exclusive access to the royal couple as they toured Africa for 10 days with their son Archie.The documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, airs on Sunday at 9pm on @ITV #HarryandMeghan https://t.co/Uy21iE6ozJ pic.twitter.com/XYlHVytiHFOctober 18, 2019
Of course, some 18 months later in March 2021, we would hear more about how difficult she was finding royal life, during her interview with Oprah Winfrey—when she admitted to feeling suicidal before she and Harry stepped down from royal duties.
The Sussexes' recent Nigerian visit was reminiscent of royal tours, in that they packed in many official engagements with local leaders and organizations, but this time, the tone felt different—as they were visiting as private citizens (albeit with great influence).
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
"These trips are about us being able to go out and go and focus on the things that mean so much to us," Prince Harry told People. "And being able to be on the ground, to us, is what it’s all about."
Meghan added, "It's really meaningful. Just being able to connect to people...that's what makes it special."
Harry also stressed how important this particular trip was to him on an emotional level. "You know what Africa means to me over the years," he said. "It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Anya Taylor-Joy's Sunhat Collection Is Already the Star of Cannes
She wore two giant Jacquemus hats to open the film festival.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
After a Rollercoaster Year, King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark Celebrate 20 Years of Marriage with a Very Casual Photo
Don’t worry—the formalwear will come out tonight at a gala dinner in their honor in Norway.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Taylor Swift’s Next Career Ambition: A Broadway Musical About Female Rage?
The singer-songwriter filed some interesting trademark documents over the weekend that have left the internet buzzing.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Brought a Personal Photographer with Them to Visit Nigeria Over the Weekend
It’s a name that you’ll no doubt recognize, at that.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation Has Been Declared "Delinquent"
It seems it was a simple oversight, expected to be fixed promptly.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Meghan Markle Gets Candid About Her Journey, Telling an Audience That Her Life “Certainly Had a Plot Twist”
She then opened up about her best work/life balance advice—and it might surprise you.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry Would “Love to Reconnect” with Princess Kate—But Royal Biographer Says Prince William Won’t Have It
“Harry was hit hard by the news of her cancer diagnosis,” according to Christopher Andersen.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meghan Markle Had No Stylist and No Glam Squad on Hand for Recent Tour of Nigeria, Her Longtime Makeup Artist Daniel Martin Says
“She’s doing everything herself, and she’s so good at it.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meghan Markle Wears Princess Diana's Cross Necklace During Mother's Day Weekend
The duchess made a powerful statement.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince Harry Reportedly Declined King Charles' Offer to Stay in a Royal Residence on U.K. Visit
The plot thickens.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Meghan Markle, In a Proud Wife Moment, Says of Prince Harry “You See Why I’m Married To Him?” While at an Engagement in Nigeria
She also revealed what words her daughter, Princess Lilibet, said that she “held onto.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published