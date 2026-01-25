Hailey Bieber Styles a Sheer Lace Top With a Celeb-Beloved Chanel Tote Bag
Matthieu Blazy's first Métiers d'Art collection is proving popular.
After hitting the red carpet in an archival Armani Privé dress earlier this month, Hailey Bieber revived the hiking sneaker trend in $410 Maison Margiela x Salomons. Now, the Rhode founder has confirmed that It girls are obsessed with Matthieu Blazy's very first Métiers d'Art collection for Chanel.
In a new Instagram post, Bieber—who is styled by Dani Michelle—posed wearing a sheer black lace blouse, featuring short sleeves and a cropped silhouette. She paired the striking top with a pair of black wide-leg pants and black leather slingback heels.
Also visible in the photographs was Bieber's new Chanel tote bag, which is also loved by her friend Kylie Jenner. The sleek black leather tote is ideal as an executive-style briefcase or as a smart weekender bag.
Following her $1 billion Rhode and e.l.f. Beauty deal, Bieber's 2026 style sees her dressing as the chief creative officer and head of innovation she truly is.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Hailey Bieber
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.