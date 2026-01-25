Hailey Bieber Styles a Sheer Lace Top With a Celeb-Beloved Chanel Tote Bag

After hitting the red carpet in an archival Armani Privé dress earlier this month, Hailey Bieber revived the hiking sneaker trend in $410 Maison Margiela x Salomons. Now, the Rhode founder has confirmed that It girls are obsessed with Matthieu Blazy 's very first Métiers d'Art collection for Chanel .

In a new Instagram post, Bieber—who is styled by Dani Michelle—posed wearing a sheer black lace blouse, featuring short sleeves and a cropped silhouette. She paired the striking top with a pair of black wide-leg pants and black leather slingback heels.

Also visible in the photographs was Bieber's new Chanel tote bag, which is also loved by her friend Kylie Jenner . The sleek black leather tote is ideal as an executive-style briefcase or as a smart weekender bag.

Hailey Bieber poses next to her Chanel tote bag. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber wearing a sheer lace top with black wide-leg pants. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Following her $1 billion Rhode and e.l.f. Beauty deal, Bieber's 2026 style sees her dressing as the chief creative officer and head of innovation she truly is.

