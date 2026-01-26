Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their Sundance Film Festival debut on Saturday, January 24, attending a screening of their Archewell Productions documentary, Cookie Queens, before walking the red carpet for its premiere on Sunday. The film follows four Girl Scouts during cookie-selling season, and the Duchess of Sussex has a particular fondness for the Scouting movement.

Meghan, a former Girl Scout herself, told the premiere's audience, "Yes, it’s probably the cutest film at the festival. But I’m also going to go out on a limb and say it’s one of the most powerful and meaningful depictions of an American tradition."

The Duchess of Sussex added that Cookie Queens isn't just about Girl Scouts selling Thin Mints and Samoas, but portrays "the girlhood experience" and “all the layers and complexities that come with that."

Prince Harry, director Alysa Nahmias and Meghan Markle attend the Cookie Queens premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan hugs a Girl Scout during a screening of the film on January 24. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"So yes, it’s cute, and yes, these young ladies are fantastic and adorable, but they are also layered, beautiful girls who are about to become very strong leaders and young women," Meghan added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex serve as executive producers on the film, which was directed by Alysa Nahmias. Per the Hollywood Reporter, Sundance programmer Stephanie Owens said Cookie Queens showcases the “charm and unsuspecting sharp business tactics" of Girl Scouts, adding "think future Supreme Court justices, CEOs and beyond."

On the topic of Girl Scout cookies, the Duchess of Sussex revealed her favorite flavor while speaking with People on the red carpet in Park City, Utah.

"I’m a Thin Mints," she said. "It’s such a classic. And as a Girl Scout, it was always the one that sold the fastest, so I think you remember it for that reason too."