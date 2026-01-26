Meghan Markle Says Her Sundance Debut Isn't Just a "Cute" Movie, But a "Powerful" Depiction of "American Tradition"
The Duchess of Sussex praised Girl Scouts "who are about to become very strong leaders and young women."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their Sundance Film Festival debut on Saturday, January 24, attending a screening of their Archewell Productions documentary, Cookie Queens, before walking the red carpet for its premiere on Sunday. The film follows four Girl Scouts during cookie-selling season, and the Duchess of Sussex has a particular fondness for the Scouting movement.
Meghan, a former Girl Scout herself, told the premiere's audience, "Yes, it’s probably the cutest film at the festival. But I’m also going to go out on a limb and say it’s one of the most powerful and meaningful depictions of an American tradition."
The Duchess of Sussex added that Cookie Queens isn't just about Girl Scouts selling Thin Mints and Samoas, but portrays "the girlhood experience" and “all the layers and complexities that come with that."
"So yes, it’s cute, and yes, these young ladies are fantastic and adorable, but they are also layered, beautiful girls who are about to become very strong leaders and young women," Meghan added.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex serve as executive producers on the film, which was directed by Alysa Nahmias. Per the Hollywood Reporter, Sundance programmer Stephanie Owens said Cookie Queens showcases the “charm and unsuspecting sharp business tactics" of Girl Scouts, adding "think future Supreme Court justices, CEOs and beyond."
On the topic of Girl Scout cookies, the Duchess of Sussex revealed her favorite flavor while speaking with People on the red carpet in Park City, Utah.
"I’m a Thin Mints," she said. "It’s such a classic. And as a Girl Scout, it was always the one that sold the fastest, so I think you remember it for that reason too."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.