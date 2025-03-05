Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Share an "Adorable" Trait in Common With Royal Dad Prince Harry

With the exception of Prince Archie's infant days, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's kids have grown up outside of the U.K., so it's no surprise they both have American accents. But on an upcoming episode of the Drew Barrymore Show, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that her husband's British accent has still influenced Princess Lilibet, 3, and Prince Archie, 5.

In a preview for Thursday, March 6's episode, the Never Been Kissed star asked the duchess—who appeared on the show to promote her new brand, As ever, and Netflix series, With Love, Meghan—"What's your favorite thing that you see in your kids that you go, 'Oh, that's their dad?'"

Meghan replied, "Oh! Some of the words that they still say with a British accent, so they'll say zebra," pronouncing the word like "Debra."

"And what else do they say? They have these little moments where it comes out and because they have very American accents, but they say words that are just like him and I think it's adorable. Zebra is a good one."

The Duchess of Sussex appears on the March 6 episode of the Drew Barrymore Show. (Image credit: The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean)

The Duchess of Sussex launched With Love, Meghan on March 4 and announced the first lineup of products for As ever, including preserves, flower sprinkles and honey.

In a clip shared on Instagram, the duchess shared how important it was for her to connect with her kids, even when she's working away from home. "I always make it a point when I'm traveling if I can't do bedtime stories with my kids—because Archie and Lili are just three and five—so I'll always pack a really thin book and I'll videotape myself reading it. So whoever's with them, Papa can say, 'Here's Mama reading your bedtime story!'"

"You find ways to show up for each other and if that's the one thing that I can convey through the show, or through As ever as a brand, I want people to know you can show up for each other," the duchess said, adding, "because you know how good it feels when someone shows up for you."