Princess Kate Brings Boardroom Basics to a Royal Air Force Base—And Shares a Sweet Fashion Moment With a Young Fan

Princess Kate has been back to business in the past month, making appearances everywhere from London's Natural History Museum to a rugby match and a sparkling state banquet. On Thursday, October 2, she visit RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, England, turning to a familiar suit she wore just three weeks ago for a solo outing at two U.K. textile mills. While her polished outfit looked like something any working woman would wear for a big meeting, she experienced an adorable encounter with a little girl who seemed to be enamored by her Royal Air Force brooch.

The Princess of Wales was appointed Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby by King Charles in August 2023, and Thursday was the first time she visited the air force base in her new role. Kate repeated the same gray Prince of Wales check trousers and matching blazer that she wore on September 11, pairing the Bella Freud suit with a darker gray Alexander McQueen sweater instead of the black top she wore last month.

In 2023, the Princess of Wales went through a period of almost exclusively wearing trouser suits, and although she still wears her signature midi dresses and tailored coats, these days, she's more likely to focus on businesslike workwear. Personal stylist and image coach Samantha Dawn, who works with high-level female leaders, tells Marie Claire that like many of her clients, Kate wants to "be seen as a leader and to be taken seriously."

Princess Kate wore a Bella Freud suit for her visit to RAF Coningsby. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales is seen at RAF Coningsby on October 2. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The switch from dresses to power suits shows her transition of appearing soft to powerhouse," Dawn says, adding, "psychologically, power suits represent authority."

For her RAF visit, Princess Kate paired her suit with navy suede Gianvito Rossi pumps and her bespoke sapphire and diamond cluster earrings. She also pinned a gold RAF brooch on her jacket—a detail that one young fan appreciated as the Princess of Wales chatted with families based at Coningsby.

Princess Kate meeting kids A photo posted by on

The Princess of Wales posed with kids based at RAF Coningsby. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate posed for a sweet photo with one mom and a group of little girls during the visit, speaking with military families who gathered to meet her outside. In a video shared by a William and Kate fan account, the Princess of Wales kneels down and says "Nice to meet you! How are you?" to a little girl, who leans forward and examines the royal's brooch, appearing to pull on it as she looks at the design.

"Catherine really is the one and only Children's Princess," the post read, with fans chiming in that it was "the perfect title for the Princess of Wales."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors