How Prince Harry Honored One Man's Unexpected Request While Helping California Wildfire Victims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have publicly offered their help and support to individuals affected by the wildfires throughout California. On January 10, the Sussexes made a surprise visit to Pasadena, where they hugged residents and helped serve meals with World Central Kitchen. And when it came to personally helping people whose homes had been lost in the wildfires, Prince Harry reportedly went out of his way to meet everyone's needs.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined California Governor Gavin Newsom, his wife Jennifer Newsom, and Pasadena's Mayor Victor Gordo to offer aid to everyone affected by the widespread disaster. As reported by Hello! magazine, Prince Harry was seen speaking with an "elderly man, offering him a sandwich, fruit, or water." Per the outlet, "But the gentleman had a different request."

Prince Harry offers his help at a home destroyed during the Eaton Fire in Altadena on January 10, 2025. (Image credit: Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

According to Pasadena Star News, (via Hello!), Mayor Gordo revealed, "The gentleman said, 'What I'd really like is a donut.'" Prince Harry reportedly took the unusual request very seriously, telling the man, "There's no donut here, but I will find one." Just 10 minutes later, the Duke of Sussex apparently returned with a donut, much to the stranger's surprise. "The man, still unaware of who he was speaking to, laughed and said: 'I guess I need my carbs and my sugar,'" the outlet reported.

While Harry's royal status stayed incognito, the stranger was reportedly very grateful for the donut. "If you ever run for anything, I'll vote for you!" the man allegedly told Prince Harry.

Prince Harry offers his help at a home destroyed during the Eaton Fire in Altadena on January 10, 2025. (Image credit: Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Mayor Gordo was complimentary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and their decision to help residents in a practical way. "They are great people with great personalities," he told the outlet. "They really buoyed the spirits of the first responders. We visited the command post at the Rose Bowl, and people were very happy to see them."

Prior to their visit to Pasadena, Meghan and Harry shared a statement regarding the horrifying wildfires on their official website . "In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more—affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life," they wrote, before offering suggestions of ways people could support all those affected in the region.

