Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "Casually House Hunting" in Malibu, According to a Source

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being very mysterious these days: We don't know where their careers are headed, where they intend to live in the future, or what's going on with their home life right now.

This situation is ripe for all sorts of rumors, and while some (such as the rumor that there's trouble in their marriage) are seemingly unfounded, apparently the reports that they may be looking to move from their family home in Montecito to a new one in Malibu—closer to Los Angeles—potentially have some truth to them.

"They love their life [in Montecito]," an anonymous source told Us Weekly. "But it feels a bit remote and removed from the city."

Meghan spent quite a bit of time in Malibu growing up, so it feels familiar to her. "She loves being by the beach, which is why she and Harry decided to move to Montecito," the insider added.

This is still just a possibility for the moment, but Malibu is "definitely on their radar," according to Us Weekly's source.

Meanwhile, another insider told the publication that the Sussexes "fell in love with the area" when they stayed with a friend there, and that they have been "casually house hunting" in the upscale seaside city.

This isn't the first time the Sussexes have reportedly thought about living in Malibu.

Back in 2020, they were apparently looking at buying a $7 million mansion in the town, though they bought the Montecito house instead.

After that, we briefly thought they might buy Mel Gibson's $15 million Malibu mansion (moving up in the world!). While this didn't happen, it's clear that the Sussexes have a certain affinity with Malibu, and may end up moving there eventually, though who knows? We'll just have to wait and see.

