Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "Casually House Hunting" in Malibu, According to a Source

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being very mysterious these days: We don't know where their careers are headed, where they intend to live in the future, or what's going on with their home life right now.
This situation is ripe for all sorts of rumors, and while some (such as the rumor that there's trouble in their marriage) are seemingly unfounded, apparently the reports that they may be looking to move from their family home in Montecito to a new one in Malibu—closer to Los Angeles—potentially have some truth to them.
"They love their life [in Montecito]," an anonymous source told Us Weekly. "But it feels a bit remote and removed from the city."
Meghan spent quite a bit of time in Malibu growing up, so it feels familiar to her. "She loves being by the beach, which is why she and Harry decided to move to Montecito," the insider added.
This is still just a possibility for the moment, but Malibu is "definitely on their radar," according to Us Weekly's source.
Meanwhile, another insider told the publication that the Sussexes "fell in love with the area" when they stayed with a friend there, and that they have been "casually house hunting" in the upscale seaside city.
This isn't the first time the Sussexes have reportedly thought about living in Malibu.
Back in 2020, they were apparently looking at buying a $7 million mansion in the town, though they bought the Montecito house instead.
After that, we briefly thought they might buy Mel Gibson's $15 million Malibu mansion (moving up in the world!). While this didn't happen, it's clear that the Sussexes have a certain affinity with Malibu, and may end up moving there eventually, though who knows? We'll just have to wait and see.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Probably Believe They Can "Earn More by Dividing and Conquering," PR Expert Says
They have a lot of living costs to cover.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Stacy London on Her Mid-Career Renaissance
“How do we find meaning and purpose in who we are and where we are at every stage of life knowing that things don't always stay the same?”
By Emily Tisch Sussman
-
Everyone Is Making "Do You Guys Ever Think About" Memes From the 'Barbie' Movie Right Now
The internet is fun sometimes.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Charlotte Was Princess Kate's "Mini-Me" at Wimbledon, Body Language Expert Says
They seem like great friends these days.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
While Prince William and Princess Kate Try to Treat Their 3 Kids Equally, Royal Life Means Prince George Sometimes Has to Come First: Expert
Being—and raising—a future King is a lot to handle.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Late Queen "Would Have Appreciated" the Modern, Loving Way the Wales Children Are Raised, Royal Expert Says
They are kept so safe.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Shown "No Evidence" of an Impending Split, Royal Expert Says
But they are making changes.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Prince William and Princess Kate Have Tried to Give Prince George a "Childhood As Normal As Possible" Ahead of His 10th Birthday
He turns 10 on July 22.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Here's The Low-Down on *Those* Harry and Meghan Breakup Rumors
Don't believe everything you hear.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have "Built a Gilded Cage Around Themselves" by Focusing on Personal Revelations First, Royal Expert Says
It will be difficult for them to pivot in their work.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Shares Heartfelt Support for Soccer Star Who Revealed Struggle With Abuse and Addiction
Dele Alli is speaking out for the first time.
By Iris Goldsztajn