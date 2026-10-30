Princess Anne Sees One Thing About Royal Appearances As “Patently Absurd”

The Princess Royal wouldn’t go so far to say it’s “wrong,” however, for her personally, it doesn’t make sense.
“I think the initial concept was that it was patently absurd to start shaking hands," she explained. "And it seems to me that it's become a shaking hands exercise rather than a walkabout if you see what I mean, so that it has changed."
Princess Anne finds it strange that walkabouts have become much warmer in an ever-changing modern landscape that increasingly becomes less interactive.
Marie Claire Newsletter
The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.
She mentioned, “I’m glad I’m not starting now because at least you [previously] had people to talk to—now you don’t really. Phones are bad enough but the iPads, you can’t even see their heads! You don’t know who you’re talking to.”
As meeting norms continue to bend with technological advances, Princess Anne has changed her approach to fans. The Princess Royal said, “I either don’t bother, or I say ‘look, if you want to meet us, I suggest you put that down!’”