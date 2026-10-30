Princess Anne Sees One Thing About Royal Appearances As “Patently Absurd”

The princess questions a custom Prince William and Princess Kate often partake in.

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Princess Anne arrives at St. George&#039;s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.
Princess Anne arrives at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Anne prefers to stick to old royal traditions when it comes to public appearances. As the rest of the Royal Family’s walkabouts become less formal and more personable, the Princess Royal has stuck to the customs she learned as a child, believing it makes for an equal experience for every fan she encounters.

In the ITV documentary, Queen of the World, Princess Anne said the shaking of hands is a newer greeting for the royals.

She recalled, "We never shook hands. The theory was that you couldn't shake hands with everybody, so don't start. So I kind of stick with that, but I noticed others don't."

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Princess Anne and Princess Kate walking down a street and smiling

Princess Anne refuses to shake anyone's hand during walkabouts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate often shake hands with fans, as does Queen Camilla and King Charles, despite growing up with his sister and learning the same practices.

The Princess Royal wouldn’t go so far to say it’s “wrong,” however, for her personally, it doesn’t make sense.

“I think the initial concept was that it was patently absurd to start shaking hands," she explained. "And it seems to me that it's become a shaking hands exercise rather than a walkabout if you see what I mean, so that it has changed."

Prince William and Princess Kate talking to Sir Kevin Sinfield on a rugby field.

Prince William and Princess Kate often shake hands with who they greet during public appearances.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Princess Anne finds it strange that walkabouts have become much warmer in an ever-changing modern landscape that increasingly becomes less interactive.

She mentioned, “I’m glad I’m not starting now because at least you [previously] had people to talk to—now you don’t really. Phones are bad enough but the iPads, you can’t even see their heads! You don’t know who you’re talking to.”

As meeting norms continue to bend with technological advances, Princess Anne has changed her approach to fans. The Princess Royal said, “I either don’t bother, or I say ‘look, if you want to meet us, I suggest you put that down!’”

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Melody Rivera
Melody Rivera
Contributor

Melody Rivera is a contributing royal and celebrity writer at Marie Claire. In her five years as a journalist, she has reported across entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty and more.

In addition to Marie Claire, Melody’s byline has appeared inWWD, Footwear News, InTouch Weekly, The Mirror among others.

When’s she not writing, she’s traveling the word, studying the latest fashion trends and staying one step ahead of what the internet will be obsessed with next.