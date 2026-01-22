Princess Beatrice Is Showing the Royals How a Modern "Blended Family Works" With "No Drama," Says Royal Author

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo "Edo" Mapelli Mozzi are celebrating a big milestone on January 22, with their daughter Athena marking her first birthday. Athena Elizabeth Rose Mappelli Mozzi joined big sister Sienna, 4, when she was born last year, and the youngest Mapelli Mozzi also has a 9-year-old big brother, Christopher Woolf "Wolfie" Mapelli Mozzi. Speaking to Hello!, royal author Robert Jobson says that Beatrice has embraced her role as a mom and stepmom.

"The princess has shown how a so-called blended family works," Jobson told the outlet. "She wed Edoardo in July 2020, when his son Wolfie was around four, and she was genuine too when she described being his stepmum as 'a great honor'."

Wolfie was born to Mapelli Mozzi and his ex-partner Dara Huang, and Jobson said that Huang is supportive of her son now being an extended part of the Royal Family.

Princess Beatrice holds hands with Wolfie at the 2023 Together at Christmas concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi brought baby Athena in public for the first time in July 2025, joined by Wolfie (far right) and sister Sienna. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beatrice and mom Sarah Ferguson share a sweet moment with Beatrice's eldest daughter, Sienna. (Image credit: Sarah Ferguson/Instagram)

"His mother, Dara, has confirmed the arrangement worked, saying the two sets of parents were both helping to raise him with no drama. Just good parenting," Jobson said.

Huang got candid about Princess Beatrice's role as stepmom in a 2024 Harper's Bazaar interview, sharing, "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, 'The more, the merrier.'"

"I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him— because it didn't have to be so easy," she added.

The Royal Family has certainly embraced Wolfie, with the soon-to-be 10-year-old joining Beatrice and Edoardo at events like Princess Kate's annual Together at Christmas concert and Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Wolfie has also spent Christmas with the Royal Family at Sandringham, walking to church with his dad, stepmom and the rest of the royals in 2024.

