Queen Camilla Sends a "Quiet But Deliberate" Message With Her Brooch at Church Service Amid Andrew Fallout

Despite the shocking new emails and photos of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor that were released in the Epstein files over the weekend, King Charles and Queen Camilla kept their heads high as they attended church on Sunday, February 1. The Queen bundled up in a tan Anna Valentine coat and a faux fur-trimmed hat, but it was her sparkling diamond crown brooch that delivered a "signal," as one jewelry expert says.

Queen Camilla pinned a diamond brooch in the shape of a Tudor crown to her coat, with the piece featuring a small emerald, ruby and sapphire along the crown's base. The story behind the brooch—which Camilla debuted in early 2023—remains a mystery, but is widely assumed to have been a gift from King Charles to The Queen ahead of their coronation.

"When Queen Camilla chose to wear this brooch, the message was quiet but deliberate,” explains jewelry expert Justin Daughters, managing director at Berganza. "Brooches are the most controlled form of royal jewelry. They are never decorative accidents—they are signals.”

Queen Camilla and King Charles are seen attending church on the Sandringham estate on February 1. (Image credit: Alamy)

Queen Camilla is pictured wearing the same brooch during a July 2023 visit to Scotland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Unlike necklaces or earrings, brooches don’t frame beauty," Daughters adds. "They frame intention. Positioned close to the heart, they carry symbolic weight—loyalty, remembrance, duty. That placement is doing the emotional work here."

New photos of former Prince Andrew were released in the Epstein files that showed the disgraced ex-duke kneeling over a woman on the floor. A woman has also come forward alleging that she was sent to the U.K. by Epstein to have sexual relations with Andrew and was later given "a tour of Buckingham Palace" by the former duke, per the BBC.

Daughters says that wearing such a meaningful brooch during a weekend fraught with tension and emotion "reflects Queen Camilla’s increasingly assured jewelry language."



"In moments like this, jewelry isn’t about embellishment—it’s about authority without excess," he adds. "This is jewelry that asks to be noticed second, not first. It doesn’t interrupt the moment. It supports it. That restraint is a very deliberate royal instinct."