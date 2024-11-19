Princess Charlene Puts Her $65,000 Engagement Ring Back on for Monaco's National Day
Charlene rarely wears the bespoke ring, which was reportedly designed by a Parisian jeweler.
Princess Charlene of Monaco delighted her fans on Tuesday, Nov. 19 by wearing her precious and usually absent engagement ring.
To commemorate Monaco's National Day, which is also know known as the Sovereign Prince's Day, Charlene stepped out alongside her husband, Prince Albert II, and their twins—Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques. For the special occasion, Princess Charlene wore a bespoke Louis Vuitton lilac trouser suit, which she accessorized with a black fascinator and black pumps.
Royal fans immediately spotted that Charlene was also wearing her stunning engagement ring from Prince Albert. The Princess rarely wears any jewelry on her fingers, so the giant diamond stood out immediately.
According to engagement ring specialists at Steven Stone, the eye-catching ring features a 3 carat pear-cut diamond, which is "flanked by smaller diamonds in triangle arrangements." The custom-made engagement ring was reportedly designed by Parisian jeweler Repossi, and is estimated to be worth as much as $65,000, according to Steven Stone's experts.
Maxwell Stone, an engagement ring expert at Steven Stone, said of Princess Charlene's ring, "Because of their distinct and unmistakable cut, pear-shaped engagement rings are believed to represent empowerment, individuality, and independence."
Stone continued, "It may come as a surprise to hear that the Princess rarely wears her sparkler, but this could be for a range of reasons—from discomfort as a result of its sizeable center stone, to concern about damaging it." The expert alluded to Kate Middleton, who also doesn't wear her engagement ring, which once belonged to Princess Diana, all of the time.
As for how much the incredible ring is worth, Stone estimated the cost as being around $65,000.
In a recent interview with Gala magazine, Princess Charlene opened up about raising 9-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.
"Gabriella is very curious," Charlene told Gala. "She is very intrigued by the world and life in general. She asks lots of questions and demands a lot of attention." Referencing her son, Charlene said, "As for Jacques, he is curious and observant. [He is] more reserved, he is naturally very calm."
Charlene also discussed her own youth, in which she was a successful swimmer who competed in the Olympics on behalf of South Africa. "I was first and foremost an athlete," she told Gala.
Charlene continued, "I was training to take part in the Olympic Games. It was my goal. I sometimes felt a little isolated from other teenagers." As a result, the Princess had little leisure time as a child, instead she "devoted all my days, weeks, and years to being at the top of my game."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
