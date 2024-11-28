Prince William Says Prince Louis' Latest Hobby Has Him Covering His Ears

The Prince of Wales joked about his youngest son's very noisy talent.

Prince William sits behind son Prince Louis and seems to be shouting while Louis looks more pensive and wears a blue and white striped polo shirt
(Image credit:  Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William has some thoughts when it comes to his youngest son's newest hobby.

During an appearance at the 2024 Tusk Conservation Awards at the Savoy Hotel on Wednesday, Nov. 27, the Prince of Wales opened up about Prince Louis' burgeoning musical talents. "My youngest is learning the drums, that's why I spend my entire life with my fingers in my ears," he joked (via the Daily Mail).

As well as revealing Prince Louis' very noisy musical talent, William looked ahead to the future and what he hoped for his three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. "I want my children to live in a world where swallows still migrate, gorillas still live in the cloud forests of Uganda, and rhinos still roam the arid rangelands of Namibia," William explained.

While speaking at the event, William told attendees, "Tonight is a reminder that our planet continues to face terrifying environmental concerns." He also celebrated the Tusk Conservation Award winners, saying that their work reminds "us of the importance of living at peace with nature."

Ronnie Wood, Sally Wood, Kitty Aldrigdge-Knopfler, Mark Knopfler and Prince William, the Prince of Wales, attend the 2024 Tusk Conservation Awards at The Savoy Hotel on November 27, 2024 in London, England

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Tusk)

Prince Louis and his siblings are set to make a major public appearance next month. Princess Kate will host her annual Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 6, and her three children are expected to join her.

The youngest of Kate and William's children has made a name for himself as somewhat of a royal mischief-maker. For instance, Louis made his debut at the Christmas concert in 2023, and was spotted blowing out his sister Charlotte's candle during the service. It seems likely there will be even more classic Louis moments at this year's event, too.

During an appearance on festive baking show A Berry Royal Christmas, which was hosted by Mary Berry, Kate revealed that Prince Louis' first words were pretty unusual, The Mirror reported.

"One of Louis' first words was 'Mary' because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen," Princess Kate said. "And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books, and he would say 'That's Mary Berry.' So he would definitely recognize you if he saw you."

