Princess Elisabeth Pairs a Royal Blue Dress With Giant Diamond Earrings in Her 24th Birthday Portrait
Belgium's future queen looked positively regal.
As the heir apparent to the Belgian throne, Princess Elisabeth has a huge future ahead of her. On October 25, the Belgian Royal Palace's official Instagram account celebrated Princess Elisabeth's 24th birthday by posting a brand new portrait of the royal.
In a photo taken by photographer Bas Bogaerts, Princess Elisabeth can be seen looking off-camera while wearing a sleek, sleeveless royal blue dress. The princess accessorized her apt outfit with a pair of giant diamond earrings. For makeup, she paired a subtle pink lip with smokey silver eyeshadow.
The caption said, "Today Princess Elisabeth celebrates her birthday! She is blowing out 24 candles. Hip hip..."
Also known as the Duchess of Brabant, Elisabeth's parents are King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium. She is the eldest of four siblings—her brothers and sister are Prince Gabriel, 22, Prince Emmanuel, 20, and Princess Eléonore, 17.
Although she will one day accede the throne, Princess Elisabeth is currently enrolled at Harvard University, where she is studying public policy on a two-year master's program. According to the Belgian Royal Family's official website, the princess "is multilingual and fluent in Dutch, French, German, and English."
She previously graduated from Oxford University with a degree in history and politics, and spent a year studying social and military sciences at the Royal Military Academy in Belgium.
When she's not studying or carrying out official royal engagements, Princess Elisabeth is a fan of "skiing, rowing, and sailing," and "also enjoys walking and being in touch with nature."
Alongside her extremely busy schedule, the princess "attaches great importance to her friends with whom she likes to meet up and travel." According to the Belgium Royal Family's official website, "She likes to read, as she finds it an important source of discovery and inspiration."
