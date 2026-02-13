Olympic fever is in the air, and even the Vienna Opera Ball saw visions of silver and gold when Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer made a sparkling appearance on Thursday, February 12. The sisters often dress in coordinating outfits, but Princess Diana's twin nieces went for opposite looks at the 68th annual white tie ball.

Eliza, who recently celebrated her engagement to Channing Millerd in South Africa, chose a strapless gold column dress by Oscar de la Renta featuring an overlay of shiny gold beads. She accessorized the $23,000 style with white opera gloves, blue drop earrings and an incredible statement necklace featuring diamonds and blue gemstones.

Meanwhile, Lady Amelia wore a $13,990 silver Oscar de la Renta gown featuring an intricately folded rose at its bustline. According to the designer, the dress—which is covered in thousands of tiny bugle beads—was "inspired by origami techniques."

Lady Amelia kept her jewelry on the more understated side, wearing a pair of emerald stud earrings and a diamond choker with an emerald accent. Like her sister, Amelia wore her hair up in an elegant twisted style, finishing off her outfit with black satin gloves.

The twins debuted their first handbag collection with Aspinal of London ahead of the 2025 holiday season, and they both carried the British brand's Micro Hat Box in shades to match their opera gloves. Amelia and Eliza also both chose Aquazzura heels, with Eliza in the brand's gold Artiste Pumps and Amelia wearing the embellished Crystal Sea Pumps.

Although Princess Diana never attended the Vienna Opera Ball, her nieces enjoyed an evening at the high society event, with Eliza posting a video on her Instagram Story showing off an orchestra playing and ballet dancers performing as debutantes dressed in white gowns stood on the sidelines.

"The Vienna Opera Ball - pure magic," she captioned the video.

