Amelia and Eliza Spencer are "Pure Magic" in Metallic Oscar de la Renta Gowns and Regal Jewels at Vienna Opera Ball
Princess Diana's nieces glimmered in silver and gold.
Olympic fever is in the air, and even the Vienna Opera Ball saw visions of silver and gold when Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer made a sparkling appearance on Thursday, February 12. The sisters often dress in coordinating outfits, but Princess Diana's twin nieces went for opposite looks at the 68th annual white tie ball.
Eliza, who recently celebrated her engagement to Channing Millerd in South Africa, chose a strapless gold column dress by Oscar de la Renta featuring an overlay of shiny gold beads. She accessorized the $23,000 style with white opera gloves, blue drop earrings and an incredible statement necklace featuring diamonds and blue gemstones.
Meanwhile, Lady Amelia wore a $13,990 silver Oscar de la Renta gown featuring an intricately folded rose at its bustline. According to the designer, the dress—which is covered in thousands of tiny bugle beads—was "inspired by origami techniques."
Lady Amelia kept her jewelry on the more understated side, wearing a pair of emerald stud earrings and a diamond choker with an emerald accent. Like her sister, Amelia wore her hair up in an elegant twisted style, finishing off her outfit with black satin gloves.
The twins debuted their first handbag collection with Aspinal of London ahead of the 2025 holiday season, and they both carried the British brand's Micro Hat Box in shades to match their opera gloves. Amelia and Eliza also both chose Aquazzura heels, with Eliza in the brand's gold Artiste Pumps and Amelia wearing the embellished Crystal Sea Pumps.
Although Princess Diana never attended the Vienna Opera Ball, her nieces enjoyed an evening at the high society event, with Eliza posting a video on her Instagram Story showing off an orchestra playing and ballet dancers performing as debutantes dressed in white gowns stood on the sidelines.
"The Vienna Opera Ball - pure magic," she captioned the video.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.