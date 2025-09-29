Princess Elisabeth of Belgium is not only the country's future queen, but she's a Harvard student, too. The 23-year-old princess is currently continuing her studies in Boston before she one day takes the throne, but rumors have been swirling that she might have found a love connection in the form of another European royal.

A photo of Elisabeth posing with Prince Georg of Liechtenstein has been making the rounds on social media, showing the princess in a white sundress with her arm around Georg. According to Belgian royal reporter Wim Dehandschutter on X, the Belgian palace told him on September 28, "We saw the photo too. We don’t know if it’s real or AI. We aren’t commenting [on private matters]."

Meanwhile, Elisabeth's brother, Prince Emmanuel, reportedly shared an Instagram post reading, "Respect privacy. Show empathy. It’s not that complicated!" On September 29, Dehandschutter shared a new update, posting that Georg's father's private secretary shared, "The picture [with Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth] does not depict His Royal Highness Prince Georg. It is a fake picture created by AI."

Prince Georg is seen at the wedding of his sister, Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein, while escorting Emilia Maduro Vollmer, sister of the groom. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Elisabeth is seen at the Jordanian royal wedding in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal journalist previously told Hello! "King Philippe and certainly Queen Mathilde guard their privacy like lions, and even more so that of their children. And the Liechtensteiners are also legendary secretive. They're an unknown but prestigious royal family and one of the wealthiest."

He continued, "Why would Elisabeth and Georg have any interest in leaking their relationship? And then in such a clumsy way, via a private photo that's never completely private on Instagram?"

Prince Georg, 26, works in business development and is third in line to the throne as the third child of Hereditary Prince Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein. Even though the photo appears to have been faked, Dehandschutter told Hello! that Elisabeth and Georg would be "a wonderful royal match" if they were to date.

"Their parents are colleagues, friends, in some way family," he said. "Elisabeth and Georg are believed to have known each other since childhood."