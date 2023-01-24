Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant!

A new royal baby is on the way! Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announced on January 24 that they are expecting. This will be the royal couple's second child, following son August Philip Hawke, who was born in 2021.
Buckingham Palace confirmed the happy news in a statement. "Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer," the palace said in the announcement. "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."
Princess Eugenie also took to her Instagram to share the news in a super sweet way. She shared a photo taken by Jack of herself and August, with the toddler's face buried in his mother's stomach.
A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
"We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," Eugenie wrote alongside the photo.
Eugenie and Jack's second child will be 13th in line for the throne, following behind Prince Edward and his children, and Princess Anne and her children and grandchildren. Their new child will also be Queen Elizabeth's thirteenth great-grandchild, and the first born after her death.
Eugenie, whose parents are Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and Jack tied the knot on October 12, 2018, in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Then in February 2021, the couple announced the arrival of their first child, August, also with a sweet photo on Instagram. Since last year, the family splits their time between Portugal and the U.K. due to Jack's job with American entrepreneur Mike Meldman.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Editorial Fellow at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from fashion and beauty to books and celebrities. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
How to Wash Your Hair for the Best Results
Everything you need to know about finding your perfect wash routine.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
SKIMS' Valentine's Day Campaign Stars Lucia and Mia From 'The White Lotus'
The collab you never knew you needed.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Opened Up About Being Child-Free: "I Must Be Where I'm Supposed to Be"
An icon.
By Iris Goldsztajn