2024 was a tumultuous time for Princess Kate and her family. The Princess of Wales shared news of her cancer diagnosis, and subsequently underwent preventative chemotherapy treatment. In 2025, she made a gradual return to her royal duties, and remains extremely popular amongst Royal Family fans. According to a body language expert, Princess Kate made one "flirty" move, which revealed she refuses to become a "royal doormat."

Speaking to the Daily Mail, body language expert Judi James analyzed Princess Kate's appearance at the BAFTA Awards on February 19, 2023. According to James, Kate gave Prince William a "love tap," which was followed by "chuckling" and an "equally flirty whisper in her husband's ear" after arriving at the event.

Per the expert, this action revealed the Prince of Wales to be a "normal guy," and someone who is "secretly cute rather than regally pompous or formal." James further explained, "As a soft power gesture, it should also remind us that Kate is no royal doormat."

Kate gave Prince William a "love tap." (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

James continued, "Kate first appears to offer her hand to her husband for a hand clasp and he appears to turn the offer down. Kate's gloved hand would have been left hanging in a truncated gesture, but she instantly re-directs it, giving her husband not just a love tap but also what looks like a playful reprimand for the refusal."

"As a soft power gesture, it should also remind us that Kate is no royal doormat." (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

James suggested that Princess Kate's actions caused Prince William to have a "bashful facial expression," as well as a "sheepish, smitten grin." The expert also noted that the Prince and Princess of Wales exhibited "mutual, prolonged eye-gazing" on the BAFTA red carpet, which "illustrates a sense of flirtation."

Noting that Kate and William are ordinarily more reserved during public appearances, James told the outlet, "Kate was either being spontaneous in the moment or she might have been cheekily seeing if her husband would break a royal 'rule' for the night." Ultimately, the Princess of Wales won't ever be considered a "royal doormat."