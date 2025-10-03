My husband is always reminding me that for something to be a collection, you have to build it over time and be intentional about each item. I do agree that a truly impressive jewelry collection takes years to build, but I disagree with the idea that you have to put a lot of thought into each piece.

To be honest, I rarely want something long enough for it to make it on my wish list. Some of my most cherished jewelry pieces came from wandering a high street after a brunch, or from stumbling into a shop while waiting for a dinner reservation. However, there are always things that I consider when purchasing jewelry, and this thought process is the same behind all of my purchases.

First and foremost, I focus on material. If I'm spending my money on something, it needs to stand the test of time. Secondly, I consider how the item feels on my body and how easily the piece fits into my lifestyle. Finally, the cost: How much is this impulse purchase going to set me back, and do I love it more than that setback?

Now, let's get into some of my investment pieces that I've purchased over the past decade and those that are still on my wish list.

Diamond Studs

Everyone—or at least everyone who has their ears pierced—needs a good pair of diamond studs. The great thing about the category is that there are options to appease every budget, especially with the growing popularity of moissanite and lab-grown diamonds.

I stumbled on the perfect three-prong stud earrings by Hearts On Fire four months before my wedding. I hadn't even thought about what I was going to wear for jewelry—the year was 2020, so I wasn't really sure we'd even have a wedding (We ended up eloping, but more on that another time.)

Either way, I saw these earrings and used our wedding as an excuse to jump in headfirst with my first big-girl jewelry purchase: 2.5-carat, beautiful, brilliant-cut diamond studs. Talk about a gateway purchase—I have literally worn them every day since then. I'm toying with the idea of getting a second, smaller pair for my new second piercing, so here's hoping my husband doesn't see this.

I've also found a few other affordable options and would recommend these jewelry brands to anyone looking to add a classic earring to their stack.

Unique Pearls

I have always loved pearls—my parents gave me a pearl bracelet when I turned 18, and I all but keeled over out of excitement. I still wear it today. My taste for pearls has expanded, and I'm very into interesting takes using the classic material. I think Sophie Bille Brahe does pearls so uniquely, and I love most of her styles.

Mizuki is another favorite brand of mine. My baroque pearl necklace is particularly stunning, and it makes a striking statement whenever I wear it. In fact, writing about this necklace now makes me want to bring it back into my regular rotation.

I stumbled upon Rooni through mutuals on Instagram, and I'm so glad I did. First of all, the brand is run by one single artist who strings everything herself. She clearly takes such pride in the items—they are truly works of art and one of a kind. She does limited runs and drops, but right now, she has a fire opal necklace that I'd love to add to my collection.

Fun Rings

I love a ring. This category is definitely the most robust of my collection, and I'm so proud of everything I've been able to collect over the years. The best part about buying rings is that you have ten different places you can stack them, or 20 if you hop on the toe-ring trend that’s been rearing lately. Either way, I love buying rings, whether they're new, antique, gold, silver, diamonds, emeralds, etc.

My Spinelli Kilcollin rings are such a staple for me, partly because they look great with their interesting design, but mostly because they act as my personal fidget spinner. I truly use them to calm my anxieties and it works! The Petunia style is my go-to, and I'm dying to add the Petunia ring in gold and emerald to my collection.

Gold Staples

When it comes to watches, there really is nothing that compares to Cartier. I know there are many comparable watch brands out there, but Cartier is the classic in my head, and for that reason, there really is nothing like it.

My Cartier Panthère and Baignore watches are truly my prized possessions. My Panthère was technically my 30th birthday present to myself, and the Baignore was purchased in my 32nd year…. So, like I said, the collection takes time, but these two are definitely worth the wait.

Cartier Panthère De Cartier 30.3mm Medium 18-Karat Gold Watch $27,000 at Cartier cartier Baignoire Watch

Adina Reyter has to be one of my top-worn gold jewelry brands. The designs are playful and customizable, and the quality is top-notch. The 16-inch rolo chain is always around my neck, and I go back and forth between various charms of hers, with my favorites being the zodiac big bead and custom dog tag.

Speaking of charms, I impulse-bought two of my favorite charms from Maura Green, and they are always hung around my rolo chain. Other honorable mentions for gold jewelry include huggie hoop earrings and a locket necklace.