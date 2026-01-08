Royal Fashion Expert Shares Secret History of Princess Kate and Queen Elizabeth's “Timeless” Handbag Style

“They became associated with polish, status, and craftsmanship.”

Christine Ross's avatar
By
published
in News
Queen Elizabeth Princess Kate Timeless Handbag History
(Image credit: Getty Images)

When considering the most timeless royal fashion icons, Princess Kate and the late Queen Elizabeth II top the list. Queen Elizabeth was well-known for her colorful coats, matching hats, and her iconic handbag, and while Princess Kate was once Queen of the Clutch, she has adopted the late Queen’s penchant for a top-handle bag in recent years. Monica Marriott-Mills, a Luxury and Royal Fashion Content Creator at @themonicaway, shares that “throughout history there have always been key bag shapes and styles that have remained consistently popular,” and the top-handle bag favored by the royals is one of the most timeless.

It turns out, these iconic handbags have a little-known secret history, and it's all about women gaining more independence. “Top handle bags first came into fashion in the late 19th and early 20th century, during the major shifts in women’s independence and thus, daily life,” explains Marriott-Mills. “Originally, handbags were mainly just for functional purposes, but as women began to travel more, work, and move through public spaces independently, bags became seen more as visible style accessories rather than just for the functionality of carrying things.”

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 12: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Queen Elizabeth II watches a flypast by the RAF Red Arrows as she attends a military parade, held by the Household Division (during which The Queen&amp;amp;apos;s Colour of F Company Scots Guards will be trooped) in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle, to mark her Official Birthday on June 12, 2021 in Windsor, England. For the second consecutive year The Queen&amp;amp;apos;s Birthday Parade, known as Trooping the Colour, hasn&amp;amp;apos;t been able to go ahead in it&amp;amp;apos;s traditional form at Buckingham Palace and Horse Guards Parade due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo - Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II with her iconic Launer bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate carrying an Aspinal London Handbag

Princess Kate carries an Aspinal London top-handle bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“The top-handle design emerged as the most practical solution,” Marriott-Mills explains. “Easy to carry, structured but also suitable for formal dressing and expressing one's style.” The balance of practicality with style made the design popular from its inception. “It's this hybrid and sweet spot of being both aesthetically pleasing and functional, that lends itself to being so timeless.”

“By the mid 20th century, top-handle bags were firmly established as a wardrobe staple, as worn by Hollywood stars like Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly.” Monica mentions the iconic Hermès Kelly bag, the ultimate top-handle bag named after Grace Kelly. “They became associated with polish, status, and craftsmanship—visually pleasing but practical.”

Princess Grace of Monaco (1929 - 1982), former actress Grace Kelly, at an airport in the UK, 8th July 1965. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Grace Kelly carries her eponymous Kelly bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives to visit children&#039;s mental health charity Anna Freud at Anna Freud Centre on November 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Princess Kate carries a top-handle bag from DeMellier London.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Unlike the trend-led bags that come and go these days, the top-handle design barely ever changes from that of those we can see from the 1920s and 1930s onwards,” says Marriott-Mills. Indeed, Queen Elizabeth’s handbags from the 1950s look strikingly similar to Princess Kate’s handbags in the 2020s. Monica Marriott-Mills explains that this “lends to its timelessness and popularity over the decades.”

“The Royals are often seen as a ‘constant’ for the public. By consistently wearing recognisable styles and brands, it can be seen to instill an air of reliability and steadiness to her onlookers,” she explains. “It's refined but it's also highly functional and appropriate for everyday life. It's this versatility that truly makes it a timeless bag style.”

Shop the Royals' Favorite Bags

Christine Ross
Christine Ross
Writer

Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.

She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.