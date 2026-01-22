Look to Princess Kate's New Tartan Coat For an "Easy" Swap That "Adds Instant Polish" to Your Winter Wardrobe, Says Style Expert
Royal favorite designer Tyler Ellis tells 'Marie Claire' that Kate's latest coat is perfect for "elevating" your cold-weather style.
Princess Kate has always been an over-achiever when it comes to hobbies, but recently she added fashion designer to her list of credentials. During a visit to Scotland on January 20, the Princess of Wales debuted a tartan coat that she helped create in collaboration with Chris Kerr and heritage brand Johnstons of Elgin. While the long blue coat is a one-off design, fashion designer Tyler Ellis tells Marie Claire that the princess "succeeds through excellent tailoring and proportion rather than overt statement-making."
Ellis's handbags have been carried by British royals including Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall and Lady Amelia Windsor, and she says that the "precise" silhouette of Kate's new coat is "a reminder that strong dressing often comes down to cut, not embellishment."
Princess Kate paired her special tartan design with a black Zara turtleneck, cozy sweater vest and a long skirt, and Ellis says that the royal's coat "does the heavy lifting stylistically, allowing the rest of the outfit to remain pared back."
"The result is composed, modern, and effortlessly pulled together," the designer and style expert adds.
While the rest of us can't buy Princess Kate's exact look, Ellis says that the "style is remarkably easy to integrate into a wardrobe." Whether it's a black watch plaid jacket (another royal-favorite style) or a more low-key tartan, she tells 'Marie Claire' that a "longline checked coat works across seasons and settings, elevating everyday staples such as knitwear, tailored trousers, or straight-leg jeans."
Ellis suggests neutral tones as "particularly versatile, offering interest without limiting pairing options," while emphasizing that a "longer cut adds instant polish to even the most casual base layers."
Below, find five of my favorite tartan coats that will make even your workout gear look royally approved.
