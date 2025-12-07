This Royal Was Named the "Ultimate Style Icon of All Time"—But Princess Kate Didn't Make The List
The winner has a "timeless sense of style."
Princess Kate is regularly celebrated for her style, and often inspires royal fans to copy her outfits. However, a new online survey has discovered that another member of the Royal Family is considered to be the "ultimate style icon of all time," and it's not the Princess of Wales.
In a poll conducted by Zingo Bingo, 35 percent of respondents named Princess Diana as the "ultimate style icon." David and Victoria Beckham secured second place with 10 percent of the vote, and Jennifer Aniston followed with 9 percent. Diana was the only member of the Royal Family to feature on the list.
Zingo Bingo's spokesperson, Jack Watson, told Marie Claire, "For decades, celebrities and public figures have set the tone for fashion trends, creating iconic moments that are still referenced today. It's no surprise that Princess Diana stood out most to respondents, given her timeless sense of style."
As for why Diana was chosen instead of other royals, Watson said, "Her 'revenge dress' is still talked about, while her more understated looks, like oversized jumpers and cycling shorts, continue to influence the fashion of today."
Watson further noted, "David and Victoria Beckham's high placement on the list also feels fitting. Their recent appearances in documentaries have brought renewed attention to their memorable style moments and highlighted Victoria's ongoing impact in the fashion world."
It's also important to note that Princess Diana's influence has continued almost three decades after her death.
"What these survey results really show is how strong the pull of nostalgic fashion still is," Watson explained. "Many of these past trends are clearly making their way back into the mainstream—and people are embracing them."
While many royal fans will be shocked that Princess Kate didn't make the list, Diana's influence on style remains unmatched.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.