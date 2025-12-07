This Royal Was Named the "Ultimate Style Icon of All Time"—But Princess Kate Didn't Make The List

Princess Kate is regularly celebrated for her style, and often inspires royal fans to copy her outfits. However, a new online survey has discovered that another member of the Royal Family is considered to be the "ultimate style icon of all time," and it's not the Princess of Wales.

In a poll conducted by Zingo Bingo, 35 percent of respondents named Princess Diana as the "ultimate style icon." David and Victoria Beckham secured second place with 10 percent of the vote, and Jennifer Aniston followed with 9 percent. Diana was the only member of the Royal Family to feature on the list.

Zingo Bingo's spokesperson, Jack Watson, told Marie Claire, "For decades, celebrities and public figures have set the tone for fashion trends, creating iconic moments that are still referenced today. It's no surprise that Princess Diana stood out most to respondents, given her timeless sense of style."

As for why Diana was chosen instead of other royals, Watson said, "Her 'revenge dress' is still talked about, while her more understated looks, like oversized jumpers and cycling shorts, continue to influence the fashion of today."

"Her more understated looks, like oversized jumpers and cycling shorts, continue to influence the fashion of today." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Watson further noted, "David and Victoria Beckham's high placement on the list also feels fitting. Their recent appearances in documentaries have brought renewed attention to their memorable style moments and highlighted Victoria's ongoing impact in the fashion world."

It's also important to note that Princess Diana's influence has continued almost three decades after her death.

"Her 'revenge dress' is still talked about." (Image credit: Getty Images)

"What these survey results really show is how strong the pull of nostalgic fashion still is," Watson explained. "Many of these past trends are clearly making their way back into the mainstream—and people are embracing them."

While many royal fans will be shocked that Princess Kate didn't make the list, Diana's influence on style remains unmatched.