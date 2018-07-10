Meghan Markle Goes Full Audrey Hepburn in Dior LBD at RAF Centenary

Meghan Markle has given us the gift of another appearance—and another gorgeous dress—today at Westminster Abbey. The Duchess of Sussex wore a custom Dior A-line dress, matching Stephen Jones hat, and Cartier earrings for a service to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force. She was accompanied by her husband, Prince Harry, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton (who chose a pale blue dress for the occasion), all of whom joined the Queen for the event.

Meghan's gorgeous outfit is an unexpected choice, yet looks strikingly familiar. It's a strong departure from the parade of pale pinks and creams she's worn to her official royal events so far post-wedding (she wore white Givenchy for the Royal Ascot, another cream Givenchy number for an appearance with the Queen in Chester, peach Carolina Herrera at Trooping the Colour, and a pale pink Goat dress at a garden party at Buckingham Palace), but the neckline is one we've seen before. For many of these events, Meghan's opted for an open boatneck cut, showing off a little shoulder—even yesterday she wore an olive Ralph Lauren dress with a wider neckline to Prince Louis' christening—but her most memorable boatneck fashion moment to date: The bespoke Givenchy dress she wore to her wedding in May.

Getty Images

In addition to the shoulder sighting, today's outfit looks a bit familiar for another reason: The LBD has major Audrey Hepburn vibes.

Getty Images

With fitted top, tiny belted waist, and gorgeous, stiff A-line skirt, Meghan's Dior dress looks just like something Audrey Hepburn would wear—and did wear in movies like Sabrina and Breakfast at Tiffany's and to real-life events.

Audrey Hepburn in Love in the Afternoon Shutterstock

Audrey Hepburn in Sabrina; Meghan Markle at today's RAF ceremony Getty Images

Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Getty Images

Audrey Hepburn in Love in the Afternoon Getty Images

And I'm very here for it.