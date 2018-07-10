Today's Top Stories
1
Gillian Flynn's Criminal Mind
2
Every Single Photo From Prince Louis' Christening
3
11 Must-Read Books for the Beach
4
Finally: J.Crew Launches Size-Inclusive Clothes
5
Hailey Baldwin Will Marry Justin on one Condition

Meghan Markle Goes Full Audrey Hepburn in Dior LBD at RAF Centenary

She looked gorgeous alongside her husband, Prince Harry.

BRITAIN-DEFENCE-RAF-CENTENARY
Getty ImagesCHRIS J RATCLIFFE

Meghan Markle has given us the gift of another appearance—and another gorgeous dress—today at Westminster Abbey. The Duchess of Sussex wore a custom Dior A-line dress, matching Stephen Jones hat, and Cartier earrings for a service to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force. She was accompanied by her husband, Prince Harry, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton (who chose a pale blue dress for the occasion), all of whom joined the Queen for the event.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meghan's gorgeous outfit is an unexpected choice, yet looks strikingly familiar. It's a strong departure from the parade of pale pinks and creams she's worn to her official royal events so far post-wedding (she wore white Givenchy for the Royal Ascot, another cream Givenchy number for an appearance with the Queen in Chester, peach Carolina Herrera at Trooping the Colour, and a pale pink Goat dress at a garden party at Buckingham Palace), but the neckline is one we've seen before. For many of these events, Meghan's opted for an open boatneck cut, showing off a little shoulder—even yesterday she wore an olive Ralph Lauren dress with a wider neckline to Prince Louis' christening—but her most memorable boatneck fashion moment to date: The bespoke Givenchy dress she wore to her wedding in May.

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In addition to the shoulder sighting, today's outfit looks a bit familiar for another reason: The LBD has major Audrey Hepburn vibes.

Getty Images

With fitted top, tiny belted waist, and gorgeous, stiff A-line skirt, Meghan's Dior dress looks just like something Audrey Hepburn would wear—and did wear in movies like Sabrina and Breakfast at Tiffany's and to real-life events.

Audrey Hepburn in Love in the Afternoon
Shutterstock
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Audrey Hepburn in Sabrina; Meghan Markle at today's RAF ceremony
Getty Images
Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Audrey Hepburn in Love in the Afternoon
Getty Images

And I'm very here for it.

Related Stories
Meghan and Kate Look Elegant for RAF Centenary
See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Shy PDA
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Kate Middleton's Worn the Same Dress Style 5 Times
See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Shy PDA
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan and Kate Look Elegant for RAF Centenary
A Body Language Analysis of Kate with Prince Louis
30 Times Prince George Was the Cutest Little Thing
Every Single Photo From Prince Louis' Christening
Kate Middleton Wore McQueen to Every Christening
Louis' Christening vs. George and Charlotte's
See Prince George at Prince Louis' Christening
Meghan Markle Wore All Green, Looks Amazing