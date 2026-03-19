Queen Camilla’s “Bespoke” Beauty Treatment To “Look and Feel Beautiful”

Queen Camilla is just a girl at heart. She loves flowery dresses, sexy romance novels, and experimenting with beauty products and new treatments. For the last several years, Queen Camilla has been visiting The Couture Brow, a specialist based at The Lanesborough Club & Spa in London, for bespoke brow design.

Suzanne Martin, the aesthetician behind The Couture Brow, wrote on Instagram earlier this week “our beloved Queen Camilla, always a pleasure!” Martin shared a message on social media, saying “thank you for trusting me” alongside a close-up of Queen Camilla’s perfectly sculpted eyebrows.

Queen Camilla shows off her bold brows at the Nigerian State Banquet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla is photographed in 2019 with noticeably less structured brows. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I approach brow design as a creative director approaches couture: a work of craftsmanship,” Martin said of her unique treatments, explaining that each procedure is “uniquely tailored to each client's face, style and life.” Ms Martin told the Daily Mail that “brows are the most powerful feature of the face, enhancing natural beauty and bone structure.” The aesthetician says that these anchors of the face “deserve a truly bespoke, considered approach.”

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“My intention is simple, to make my clients look and feel beautiful,” she said. “What works today might change tomorrow, which is why I use a semi-permanent technique that can truly evolve with your life, style and preferences,” the Couture Brow specialist explained. Queen Camilla has been using Suzanne Martin’s services for several years, appearing at royal engagements with noticeably bolder brows around 2020. While Queen Camilla has an otherwise-understated makeup style, a strong brow can bring out her features beautifully.

Queen Camilla has been getting regular treatments from The Couture Brow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla loves to try out alternative and exciting aesthetic procedures, proving that you're never too old—or too royal—to enjoy new beauty or skincare products. She famously used a "bee sting facial" mask, which used bee venom to replicate the results of botox, as most of her beauty routine leans toward natural or semi-permanent alternatives.

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