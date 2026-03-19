Queen Camilla’s “Bespoke” Beauty Treatment To “Look and Feel Beautiful”
Queen Camilla has been trying out a new beauty treatment.
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Queen Camilla is just a girl at heart. She loves flowery dresses, sexy romance novels, and experimenting with beauty products and new treatments. For the last several years, Queen Camilla has been visiting The Couture Brow, a specialist based at The Lanesborough Club & Spa in London, for bespoke brow design.
Suzanne Martin, the aesthetician behind The Couture Brow, wrote on Instagram earlier this week “our beloved Queen Camilla, always a pleasure!” Martin shared a message on social media, saying “thank you for trusting me” alongside a close-up of Queen Camilla’s perfectly sculpted eyebrows.
“I approach brow design as a creative director approaches couture: a work of craftsmanship,” Martin said of her unique treatments, explaining that each procedure is “uniquely tailored to each client's face, style and life.” Ms Martin told the Daily Mail that “brows are the most powerful feature of the face, enhancing natural beauty and bone structure.” The aesthetician says that these anchors of the face “deserve a truly bespoke, considered approach.”Article continues below
“My intention is simple, to make my clients look and feel beautiful,” she said. “What works today might change tomorrow, which is why I use a semi-permanent technique that can truly evolve with your life, style and preferences,” the Couture Brow specialist explained. Queen Camilla has been using Suzanne Martin’s services for several years, appearing at royal engagements with noticeably bolder brows around 2020. While Queen Camilla has an otherwise-understated makeup style, a strong brow can bring out her features beautifully.
Queen Camilla loves to try out alternative and exciting aesthetic procedures, proving that you're never too old—or too royal—to enjoy new beauty or skincare products. She famously used a "bee sting facial" mask, which used bee venom to replicate the results of botox, as most of her beauty routine leans toward natural or semi-permanent alternatives.
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.