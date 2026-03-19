Queen Camilla’s “Bespoke” Beauty Treatment To “Look and Feel Beautiful”

Queen Camilla has been trying out a new beauty treatment.

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For the last several years, Queen Camilla has been visiting The Couture Brow, a specialist based at The Lanesborough Club &amp; Spa in London, for bespoke brow design.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla is just a girl at heart. She loves flowery dresses, sexy romance novels, and experimenting with beauty products and new treatments. For the last several years, Queen Camilla has been visiting The Couture Brow, a specialist based at The Lanesborough Club & Spa in London, for bespoke brow design.

Suzanne Martin, the aesthetician behind The Couture Brow, wrote on Instagram earlier this week “our beloved Queen Camilla, always a pleasure!” Martin shared a message on social media, saying “thank you for trusting me” alongside a close-up of Queen Camilla’s perfectly sculpted eyebrows.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Queen Camilla ahead of the state banquet for President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on the first day of State Visit by The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on March 18, 2026 in Windsor, England. President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu are conducting a historic State Visit to the United Kingdom, marking the first state visit by a Nigerian leader in 37 years and the first to be hosted at Windsor Castle. (Photo by Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla shows off her bold brows at the Nigerian State Banquet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Cornwall, Patron, visited Emmaus Greenwich in celebration of their 25th anniversary. Her Royal Highness toured the Plumstead charity shop, meeting companions, volunteers and staff, then joined a reception in recognition of their silver anniversary. Emmaus Greenwich, Earl Rise, Plumstead, London Camilla brought and cut cake. SE18 7NF. Picture: Arthur Edwards

Queen Camilla is photographed in 2019 with noticeably less structured brows.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I approach brow design as a creative director approaches couture: a work of craftsmanship,” Martin said of her unique treatments, explaining that each procedure is “uniquely tailored to each client's face, style and life.” Ms Martin told the Daily Mail that “brows are the most powerful feature of the face, enhancing natural beauty and bone structure.” The aesthetician says that these anchors of the face “deserve a truly bespoke, considered approach.”

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“My intention is simple, to make my clients look and feel beautiful,” she said. “What works today might change tomorrow, which is why I use a semi-permanent technique that can truly evolve with your life, style and preferences,” the Couture Brow specialist explained. Queen Camilla has been using Suzanne Martin’s services for several years, appearing at royal engagements with noticeably bolder brows around 2020. While Queen Camilla has an otherwise-understated makeup style, a strong brow can bring out her features beautifully.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Queen Camilla (wearing the Greville Ivy Leaf Clips brooches previously owned by both Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother and Queen Elizabeth II) attends the formal welcome, at the Royal Dais, Datchet Road, for The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu on day one of their State Visit to the United Kingdom on March 18, 2026 in Windsor, England. President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu are conducting a historic State Visit to the United Kingdom, marking the first state visit by a Nigerian leader in 37 years and the first to be hosted at Windsor Castle. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla has been getting regular treatments from The Couture Brow.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla loves to try out alternative and exciting aesthetic procedures, proving that you're never too old—or too royal—to enjoy new beauty or skincare products. She famously used a "bee sting facial" mask, which used bee venom to replicate the results of botox, as most of her beauty routine leans toward natural or semi-permanent alternatives.

Christine Ross
Christine Ross
Writer

Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.

She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.