I Swear By These Beauty Essentials as My Fashion Month Survival Kit
Products that work just as hard as I do.
It hardly feels possible, but we’ve already made it through New York Fashion Week, skipped across the pond to London, and Milan and Paris are soon to be on deck. There’s so much to see and do and report that it basically feels like a bi-annual industry holiday. And while I’m not a fashion editor racing to get to as many shows as possible, I am reporting from backstage, attending dozens of events, and generally hanging on for dear life in the flurry of glamorous chaos. Is it fun? Yes. Is it exhausting? Double yes. It’s why I turn to so many of my most tried-and-true beauty essentials to keep my skin, hair, and makeup on point so that I can concentrate on other things, like bringing you the biggest beauty trends of the season, and (hopefully) reminding myself that I don’t need yet another pair of eel skin loafers or a $160 lipstick.
What makes a product so crucial in my routine? Well, it has to fight against the inflammation I’ll inevitably face with all the stress, lack of sleep, and questionable late-night dinner choices. It has to keep my frizz manageable and second or third-day hair looking fresh. And, most importantly, it has to last, meaning I’m not running to the bathroom to check if my lip color has migrated to my teeth. In essence, I need products that work just as hard as I do so that I can look and feel my best all throughout fashion month. Keep scrolling for the 10 beauty essentials I swear by to make it through the madness in one stylish piece.
Super Serums
The most efficient way to boost your skincare routine is with a targeted face serum. During fashion month I prioritize firming and brightening since sleep sort of falls to the wayside and my complexion can look slightly lackluster.
I love this serum so much I bought it for my 72-year-old mom so she could enjoy the lifting and toning benefits. My complexion is impossibly youthful and glowy when I use this nightly (not at the same time as my favorite retinol, to be clear!).
Mega Moisture
Lowkey, the best way to ensure that your makeup stays put throughout the day is to prioritize a great moisturizer. This way you don’t have dry spots creep into the conversation by late afternoon and cause your concealer to flake or crease.
It’s only fitting to use a backstage beauty staple for my fashion month moisturizer. This is a foolproof French pharmacy formula that’s been in my beauty cabinet for over a decade, and all you need to do is witness the subsequent glow to understand why.
Touch of Blush
If I’m racing out the door and have very little time to do my makeup, I always prioritize a blush to brighten, lift, and help my cheekbones look like they could cut glass. It’s the product that always makes the most impact with very little effort.
In terms of staying power, a blush stain can’t be beat. This new formula from VBB has quickly replaced all my other cream blush favorites for a revitalizing hint of color on my cheeks.
Bow to Brows
I cannot leave my apartment without tending to my brows. They’re bushy, bold, and tend to lay in a million different directions if left to their own devices, so they always see some love but especially during fashion month when time for other makeup can be limited.
I was convinced that I’d never find the perfect eyebrow pencil to fill in my slightly patchy brows and then this Bobbi Brown formula entered my life and I was forever changed. From the micro thin tip to the easy blendability, our lifetime relationship has begun.
I see Joey for my brows as often as I can but this clear gel is the next best thing to an appointment for a shaping session. It boasts all-day hold without flaking and couldn’t be easier to use.
Au Naturel
I can’t be bothered to use hot tools most of the time, but during the rush of fashion month, I’m definitely letting my natural 2b waves take center stage. The key is turning to products that help define, smooth frizz, and help your texture thrive from day to night.
My styling routine always starts with this air-dry formula, which I apply with the prayer hand method on wet hair, post leave-in conditioner. It helps to define my texture and keep it that way throughout the day—no curl fallout happening.
My baby hairs can get a little out of hand sometimes, especially on day two or three between washes, but this new smoothing wand is my new favorite product to calm them down and reduce flyaways all over. Would you expect anything less from Jennifer Aniston’s longtime hairstylist?
