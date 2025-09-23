It hardly feels possible, but we’ve already made it through New York Fashion Week, skipped across the pond to London, and Milan and Paris are soon to be on deck. There’s so much to see and do and report that it basically feels like a bi-annual industry holiday. And while I’m not a fashion editor racing to get to as many shows as possible, I am reporting from backstage, attending dozens of events, and generally hanging on for dear life in the flurry of glamorous chaos. Is it fun? Yes. Is it exhausting? Double yes. It’s why I turn to so many of my most tried-and-true beauty essentials to keep my skin, hair, and makeup on point so that I can concentrate on other things, like bringing you the biggest beauty trends of the season, and (hopefully) reminding myself that I don’t need yet another pair of eel skin loafers or a $160 lipstick.

What makes a product so crucial in my routine? Well, it has to fight against the inflammation I’ll inevitably face with all the stress, lack of sleep, and questionable late-night dinner choices. It has to keep my frizz manageable and second or third-day hair looking fresh. And, most importantly, it has to last, meaning I’m not running to the bathroom to check if my lip color has migrated to my teeth. In essence, I need products that work just as hard as I do so that I can look and feel my best all throughout fashion month. Keep scrolling for the 10 beauty essentials I swear by to make it through the madness in one stylish piece.

Super Serums

The most efficient way to boost your skincare routine is with a targeted face serum. During fashion month I prioritize firming and brightening since sleep sort of falls to the wayside and my complexion can look slightly lackluster.

Peach & Lily Miniprotein Exosome Bioactive Ampoule $53 at Ulta Beauty I swear my skin is bouncier and brighter after just a few weeks of using this serum. This is one of my favorite K-beauty brands that’s available in the States, and this newest launch has quickly become a staple in my routine. Pca Skin Pro-Max Age Renewal Advanced Anti-Aging Serum with Micro Growth Factor Technology $221 at Dermstore (US) I love this serum so much I bought it for my 72-year-old mom so she could enjoy the lifting and toning benefits. My complexion is impossibly youthful and glowy when I use this nightly (not at the same time as my favorite retinol, to be clear!).

Mega Moisture

Lowkey, the best way to ensure that your makeup stays put throughout the day is to prioritize a great moisturizer. This way you don’t have dry spots creep into the conversation by late afternoon and cause your concealer to flake or crease.

Touch of Blush

If I’m racing out the door and have very little time to do my makeup, I always prioritize a blush to brighten, lift, and help my cheekbones look like they could cut glass. It’s the product that always makes the most impact with very little effort.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Colour Wash Blush Water Tint $46 at Bluemercury In terms of staying power, a blush stain can’t be beat. This new formula from VBB has quickly replaced all my other cream blush favorites for a revitalizing hint of color on my cheeks. e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo Liquid Blush $8 at Ulta Beauty Ugh, this blush should be illegal for how well it performs for the insanely low price tag. I keep this stocked in my bathroom at all times and it never fails me.

Bow to Brows

I cannot leave my apartment without tending to my brows. They’re bushy, bold, and tend to lay in a million different directions if left to their own devices, so they always see some love but especially during fashion month when time for other makeup can be limited.

Bobbi Brown Precise 24-Hour Ultra Slim Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil $25 at Sephora.com, Inc. I was convinced that I’d never find the perfect eyebrow pencil to fill in my slightly patchy brows and then this Bobbi Brown formula entered my life and I was forever changed. From the micro thin tip to the easy blendability, our lifetime relationship has begun. Joey Healy Brow Structure $25 at Amazon US I see Joey for my brows as often as I can but this clear gel is the next best thing to an appointment for a shaping session. It boasts all-day hold without flaking and couldn’t be easier to use.

Au Naturel

I can’t be bothered to use hot tools most of the time, but during the rush of fashion month, I’m definitely letting my natural 2b waves take center stage. The key is turning to products that help define, smooth frizz, and help your texture thrive from day to night.

