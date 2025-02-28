Why Queen Camilla Berated King Charles at Their Latest Joint Engagement

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been married since 2005, so it's safe to assume they bicker sometimes like most people in long term relationships. On Feb. 26, The King and Queen conducted a joint engagement, and Charles was reportedly the recipient of a little scolding from his wife.

Charles and Camilla visited Darjeeling Express, a restaurant in Soho, to help package up food parcels ahead of Ramadan. During the visit, the royals met with Muslim women, including rugby player Zainab Alema and author Hajera Memon, via Hello! magazine. However, at one point during the excursion, King Charles disappeared, forcing Queen Camilla to search for her husband, the outlet reported.

Queen Camilla was photographed in the kitchen of Darjeeling Express without King Charles. There, staff members were portioning up boxes of biryani for the charity Doorstep, and The Queen was invited to take part. "I think my husband is supposed to be doing this," Queen Camilla told attendees (via Hello! magazine). She continued, "Gentleman, we are waiting!" When Charles didn't appear, Camilla decided to go ahead and help staff box up the food without her husband. The monarch joined in with the task shortly after.

"Gentleman, we are waiting!" (Image credit: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla organizes portions of food for a charity. (Image credit: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Darjeeling Express in Soho, London. (Image credit: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Royal Family's Instagram account shared video footage of Charles and Camilla's engagement, captioning the post, "Traditionally, dates are eaten as the first food to break the fast at sunset during Ramadan. Their Majesties helped pack dates that will be sent to local hospitals for Iftaar during the holy month."

King Charles and Queen Camilla help pack donation boxes ahead of Ramadan. (Image credit: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In a subsequent Instagram post, the royals shared additional moments from the eventful engagement. "Celebrating British Muslim women at @DarjeelingLdn!" the caption explained. "Ranging from professional athletes to artists and leaders in the corporate world, The King and Queen spent time with a group of extraordinary women as they prepare for Ramadan."

"Ramadan is a particularly important time for Muslims where daily life continues as normal, but spiritual focus intensifies," the royals wrote on Instagram. "To observe Ramadan can mean a range of things; this gathering will be an opportunity to celebrate the diversity and creativity of Muslim women, as well as the beauty of the holy month of Ramadan."