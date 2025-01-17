Pregnant Princess Beatrice Could Follow in Her Mom's Footsteps With This Sweet Royal Baby Naming Tradition

The possibilities are endless.

Sarah Ferguson wearing a green dress and matching hat smiling and standing next to Princess beatrice, who is dressed in a blue dress and headband and waving to the crowd on Princess Eugenie&#039;s wedding day
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino
By
published
in News

Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo "Edo" Mapelli Mozzi this spring—and while we don't know her exact due date or if the baby will be a boy or girl, there's a York family naming tradition that she might decide to follow this time.

When Sarah Ferguson gave birth to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, her two daughters with Prince Andrew, she chose to honor one of her favorite royal historical figures with their names. The Duchess of York—who has long been interested in Queen Victoria and her reign—used the name Beatrice, the youngest daughter of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, for her first child, and Princess Eugenie was named after the Victorian Beatrice's daughter, Victoria Eugenie.

Princess Eugenie followed in her mom's footsteps when it came to her own two children with husband Jack Brooksbank, naming her first son August, which was one of Prince Albert's middle names, and her second son Ernest, which was Prince Albert's brother's name.

However, Princess Beatrice chose not to use a Victorian moniker for her first child, 3 year-old Sienna Elizabeth.

Princess Beatrice wearing a camel coat tied above her baby bump and a green headband, placing an arm around her stepson Christopher, who is standing next to dad Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The second-time mom-to-be attended church with her 8-year-old stepson, Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf, and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Dec. 25.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice wearing a black midi dress covered in silver bows standing in front of a pink floral display in a restaurant

Princess Beatrice is expecting her second baby this spring.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honor the duchess and also reflected the golden rust color of both the duchess's hair color and Beatrice's, which the new baby shares," a source told Hello! when Sienna was born in 2021. Princess Beatrice and Edo did use a royal name for Sienna's middle name, choosing to honor Beatrice's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

If the tradition continues, perhaps Beatrice—who recently broke down in tears after hearing the inspirational stories of teenage cancer patients—could decide to honor her father, Prince Andrew, with an Italian "A" name. But it's possible she could look to her mother and sister for inspiration, using Victorian names like Albert or Alice.

Considering Queen Victoria had nine children, 42 grandchildren and nearly 90 great-grandchildren, Princess Beatrice certainly has a wealth of options to choose from if she goes that route.

No matter what the baby's name is, he or she will inherit a European royal title due to their dad's Italian lineage. "Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation," Edo's father, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, told the Daily Mail in 2020. "He is a count—his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna."

Of course, Princess Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi don't use these titles for their children and likely never will, but either way, they'll hold the unique distinction of having both Italian and British noble blood.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸