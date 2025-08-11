Royal Biographer Reveals How Queen Elizabeth's Brutal "First Impression" of "Anxious" Duchess Sophie Turned Out to Be an Advantage

It's no secret that Queen Elizabeth II reportedly considered her daughter-in-law, Duchess Sophie, to be her "true favorite." But according to one royal biographer, the late Queen's "first impression" of Prince Edward's wife, then-Sophie Rhys-Jones, was less complimentary. However, the former monarch's seemingly negative review of Duchess Sophie actually turned out to be a positive in the long run.

Celebrity biographer Sean Smith has written a new book all about the Duchess of Edinburgh, simply titled Sophie. In the forthcoming volume, Smith explored Sophie's very first visit to Windsor Castle, early on in her relationship with Prince Edward. According to Smith, via the Daily Mail, Elizabeth reportedly said of her son's future wife, "You wouldn't notice her in the crowd."

Smith also shared that Duchess Sophie prepared to meet her boyfriend's mother by receiving advice from Prince Edward's valet, Brian. According to the outlet, Brian wanted to help an "anxious" Sophie "avoid any of the common faux pas visitors encounter when meeting the royals for the first time."

Duchess Sophie later became known as The Queen's "favorite." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reflecting on the meeting, Smith wrote, "The big moment arrived. Edward introduced Sophie to The Queen and the brief handshake and curtsy were over in the blink of an eye: all that practicing at home had been worth it."

Although Queen Elizabeth reportedly suggested Sophie was someone "you wouldn't notice," this was apparently somewhat of a compliment. In particular, The Queen was allegedly on edge as multiple family members had turned out to be "tabloid gifts that kept on giving," Smith wrote. "It was greatly to Sophie's advantage to maintain a low profile."

"She could quietly establish herself as a dependable presence." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie has since taken on more responsibility within the Royal Family, and has become a real fan favorite. But the Duchess of Edinburgh's subtle start only aided her relationship with the royals, and Queen Elizabeth, as time went on. "She would have to face intense media scrutiny in the future, but for the moment she could quietly establish herself as a dependable presence," Smith explained in the excerpt.