Why One Royal "Didn't Attend" Princess Diana's Funeral Because They Thought It Would Be "Too Upsetting for the Crowd"
They "had an obvious and reasonable excuse," a royal biographer explained.
Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997, after being involved in a car accident in Paris, France. Her funeral took place a week later, on September 6, at Westminster Abbey in London. The event was attended by members of the Royal Family, including Diana's two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, her ex-husband King Charles, and her former mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II. However, one member of the Royal Family decided to skip Diana's funeral, fearing their attendance would upset too many people.
According to the Daily Mail, biographer Sean Smith discussed Duchess Sophie's decision to not attend Princess Diana's funeral in a forthcoming book. At the time, Sophie had been dating Prince Edward for four years, and the pair would marry in 1999. "She had an obvious and reasonable excuse: a friend at the palace explained," per Smith. "Sophie decided it would be too upsetting for the crowd if she went."
According to Smith, the palace source explained, "She's well aware that she looks like Princess Diana from a distance and made her decision in a caring and thoughtful way. The Royal Family fully supported."
According to Smith, Sophie's similarity to Diana was regularly remarked upon. "One of the reasons Sophie's impression of Diana was so good is that they bore more than a passing resemblance to one another—a comparison neither woman enjoyed," Smith wrote, via the Daily Mail.
The royal biographer continued, "In retrospect, Sophie having her hair clipped short in a Diana-style blonde bob was probably a mistake."
Smith also suggested that Diana and Sophie were never friends. "The polite description of their relationship, as preferred by the more diplomatic of Sophie's friends, was to say that there was 'no love lost' between them," Smith wrote.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.