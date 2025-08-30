Former Royal Chef Says One of Queen Elizabeth's Comfort Foods Was a "Fancy Version" of a "Parisian Bistro Favorite"

As the monarch, Queen Elizabeth II had a team of diligent chefs serving her every whim. While the late Queen was known to favor foods from her childhood, such as "jam pennies," Elizabeth also had a penchant for one particular "Parisian bistro favorite," says a former royal chef.

Darren McGrady previously worked as a royal chef for the Royal Family, and he became well-versed in the late Queen's likes and dislikes. Speaking to Sydney's KIIS 106.5FM, via the Daily Mail, McGrady claimed that the former monarch was very "disciplined" when it came to food. However, she reportedly adored eating croque monsieurs, which McGrady called a "fancy version" of a toasted cheese sandwich. As noted by Hello! magazine, a croque monsieur is usually made with "melted Gruyère, ham, and often with béchamel sauce."

The former monarch was very "disciplined" when it came to food. (Image credit: Sharon Smith-Pool/Getty Images)

Furthermore, Elizabeth reportedly loved "fish and chips coated with panko breadcrumbs instead of traditional batter," but hated "strong flavors like garlic and onion," according to McGrady (via the Daily Mail). The publication also noted, "If The Queen dislikes a dish, she leaves a message in her diary to ensure it is never served again."

Elizabeth reportedly loved "fish and chips coated with panko breadcrumbs." (Image credit: POOL/ Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images)

As for why the former monarch's beloved sandwich has remained so popular, nutritionist Charlotte Faure Green told Hello! magazine, "A croque monsieur takes a simple ham and cheese toastie and puts it into a fur coat. You get crisp bread, savory ham, and melty cheese in every nibble, plus béchamel and extra melted cheese on top. There's a reason it has stood the test of time as a Parisian bistro favourite."

While Queen Elizabeth was able to order any food she wished, it seems that she had a select number of favorite items she ate again and again.

