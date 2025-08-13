There's One Surprising Food Prince Harry Refuses to Eat, But Meghan Markle "Married Him Anyway"
The Duchess of Sussex reveals her husband's strange aversion in the new 'With Love, Meghan' trailer.
Meghan Markle's Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, is officially returning for a second season. While the lifestyle series featured several cameos and surprises in its first season, season 2 promises even more revelations about the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry. In fact, one of Harry's unexpected food dislikes has already been revealed in the new With Love, Meghan trailer.
During the trailer for season 2, Duchess Meghan is shown talking to chef José Andrés. "You know who doesn't like lobster?" Meghan asks him. "My husband." Andrés makes the Duchess of Sussex laugh by replying, "And you married him anyway?"
It was previously reported that members of the Royal Family tend to avoid eating seafood, which might have influenced Prince Harry's aversion to lobster. "When dining, the Royal Family has to be careful with shellfish due to shellfish poisoning due to their work schedules," former royal butler Grant Harrold told the Daily Express in 2022. "Therefore, you will not normally find this on the royal menu."
During an interview with People, Duchess Meghan discussed the process of filming her lifestyle and culinary series. "It feels as though we're just spending time together, which is what it ended up being," the former Suits star explained. "I'd make a recipe and say, 'Everyone try this,' and there are certain dishes where you just watch everyone flock in. I'd say, 'We've run out of spoons!' It ended up feeling so communal, and that's the spirit of the show."
The As ever founder also revealed that With Love, Meghan is simply an extension of her love of entertaining others and preparing delicious meals. "You have to imagine my friends's experience through the past few years," Meghan told the outlet. "They spend all this time with me at home and at their houses or out at dinners. For them to see who they know to be reflected onscreen, it brought them a lot of joy."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.