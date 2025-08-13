There's One Surprising Food Prince Harry Refuses to Eat, But Meghan Markle "Married Him Anyway"

Meghan Markle's Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, is officially returning for a second season. While the lifestyle series featured several cameos and surprises in its first season, season 2 promises even more revelations about the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry. In fact, one of Harry's unexpected food dislikes has already been revealed in the new With Love, Meghan trailer.

During the trailer for season 2, Duchess Meghan is shown talking to chef José Andrés. "You know who doesn't like lobster?" Meghan asks him. "My husband." Andrés makes the Duchess of Sussex laugh by replying, "And you married him anyway?"

It was previously reported that members of the Royal Family tend to avoid eating seafood, which might have influenced Prince Harry's aversion to lobster. "When dining, the Royal Family has to be careful with shellfish due to shellfish poisoning due to their work schedules," former royal butler Grant Harrold told the Daily Express in 2022. "Therefore, you will not normally find this on the royal menu."

With Love, Meghan | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

During an interview with People, Duchess Meghan discussed the process of filming her lifestyle and culinary series. "It feels as though we're just spending time together, which is what it ended up being," the former Suits star explained. "I'd make a recipe and say, 'Everyone try this,' and there are certain dishes where you just watch everyone flock in. I'd say, 'We've run out of spoons!' It ended up feeling so communal, and that's the spirit of the show."

'With Love, Meghan' is returning for a second season. (Image credit: Netflix)

The As ever founder also revealed that With Love, Meghan is simply an extension of her love of entertaining others and preparing delicious meals. "You have to imagine my friends's experience through the past few years," Meghan told the outlet. "They spend all this time with me at home and at their houses or out at dinners. For them to see who they know to be reflected onscreen, it brought them a lot of joy."