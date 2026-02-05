King Charles Likes to "Have a Strong Word" When This Activity Isn't Going "Well," Per Insider

King Charles might have an extensive team dedicated to keeping his royal homes running in perfect order, but when it comes to his beloved gardens (and chickens), he often takes things into his own hands. The King has been a passionate gardener since he was a young man, and it turns out some of his tactics are a bit out of the ordinary.

At the Windsor Castle premiere of the monarch's new documentary, Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, British gardening expert Alan Titchmarsh told Hello! that The King uses one of his own personal favorite tips in the royal gardens.

"His Majesty and I are both of the opinion that if a plant isn’t doing well, you have to have a strong word with it, threaten it with the compost heap, and generally what you find is that it will pick right up!" Titchmarsh told the media outlet.

The King is pictured weeding at his country retreat, Highgrove, in 1986. (Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles is known to "have a strong word" with his plants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The new documentary explores The King's commitment to "the restoration of harmony between humanity, nature, and the environment" over the past five decades.

Titchmarsh says the Amazon Prime Video film is "very positive" and "shows what can be done" by the public to help the environment.

"He's done these huge projects and they're amazing, the one in India and in Guyana," the gardening pro says of King Charles. "But we can do our own things in our back gardens, and then the neighbors can do something, and before you know it we've made a difference."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors