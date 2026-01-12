Sarah Ferguson Is "Avoiding" Doing This "At All Costs" Amid Fallout From Andrew Scandals

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie joined members of the Royal Family at Sandringham for Christmas in December, but no one is quite sure how their parents spent the holidays. In the latest episode of the Daily Mail's "Palace Confidential" YouTube show, royal experts discussed the former Duchess of York's unusual behavior of late.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson reportedly encouraged their daughters to head up to Norfolk with The King, but while the former duke has been spotted out and about, Ferguson is nowhere to be seen.

Daily Mail columnist Richard Eden noted, "unusually for Sarah, she's been keeping an extremely low profile" these days. He added that when Princess Beatrice's youngest daughter, Athena, was christened in December, Ferguson "literally ducked down in the car I think, so you couldn't see her face." Andrew also attended the christening, but was driven in a car with heavily tinted windows.

Sarah Ferguson is pictured at a charity gala in Cannes, France in July 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Duke and Duchess of York are pictured at Royal Ascot. (Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Eden added that he wasn't sure where the former Duchess of York "spent Christmas, probably with friends, but unlike Andrew, who is sometimes seen still, you know, riding around Windsor Great Park on his horse," Ferguson has remained out of the public eye.

He added, "unusually, she has gone from someone who is very publicity friendly to someone who is avoiding it at all costs at the moment."

Unlike Ferguson, the former prince went out for a drive on Christmas Day, with Daily Mail royal editor Rebecca English sharing the move "was pretty unwise." She added that "the feeling" amongst those in royal circles was that Andrew "could have just not popped his nose out of his house."

"The people I speak to say, 'Is it pigheadedness? Is he trying to make a point?' We just don't know," English added.