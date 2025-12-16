Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Won't Have a "Terrible Christmas" and Have Friends Who've "Stuck With Them," Says Biographer
"I [think] they would take advantage of this last Christmas to do all sorts of entertaining there."
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson might not be joining the Royal Family for Christmas this year, but as they spend their final holiday at Royal Lodge, Entitled author Andrew Lownie has said that the former couple can still lean on friends during the festive season.
The former prince is reported to be relocating to Marsh Farm, a rundown property on the Sandringham estate, but both renovations and his huge number of belongings are said to be delaying the move. And while Ferguson is on the hunt for her own property, this will be the last year the exes will be living together at Royal Lodge.
"I [think] they would take advantage of this last Christmas to do all sorts of entertaining there," Lownie told Cosmopolitan UK. "They've got friends...there are friends that go back a long way, and [have] stuck with them," he said. "Andrew still has his shooting friends."
"They may go to friends," Lownie added, telling the outlet that Sarah and Andrew won't have a "terrible Christmas."
As for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, both of the York sisters made an appearance at King Charles's annual Christmas lunch on December 16, but it's unclear what the rest of their holiday plans are this year. They've been invited to spend Christmas with the rest of the Royal Family on The King's Sandringham estate, with Lownie suggesting the sisters might just "go to Sandringham and muck in with the big party."
However, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice could also choose to spend the holidays with their in-laws, like Eugenie did last year. Either way, Lownie said the relationship between the sisters and their father is "tense" given the fallout from his title-stripping scandal.
