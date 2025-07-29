England has been celebrating football coming home after the country's women's soccer team, the Lionesses, won the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final against Spain on July 27. Princess Charlotte took her first solo trip abroad with dad Prince William to watch the match—and joined Spain's Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía for the fun. But it wasn't just William and Charlotte who got in on the celebrations, as Princess Beatrice and her family made a surprise appearance in the crowd during the team's championship parade on July 29.

Beatrice and husband Edoardo "Edo" Mapelli Mozzi brought their 6-month-old daughter, Athena, out in public for the first time for the event, lining up along The Mall in London leading to Buckingham Palace. Their 3-year-old daughter, Sienna, and Mapelli Mozzi's 9-year-old son from a previous relationship, Christopher, joined the crew, with both Beatrice and Edo blending into the crowd in casual outfits.

Proud dad Edo wore Athena in a baby carrier during the parade, with the infant dressed in a sweet pink outfit and matching socks. Like she did in the couple's recent 5th anniversary photo, Princess Beatrice went with a laid-back look for the day, wearing an ivory cable-knit sweater and a blue floral-print maxi skirt by Farm Rio paired with red Rothy's Mary Jane flats.

Mapelli Mozzi held Athena in a baby carrier during the parade. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beatrice wore a Farm Rio skirt and an ivory sweater for the parade. (Image credit: Alamy)

Little Sienna, who will turn four in September, seemed to be enjoying the parade, waving an England flag in one of the sweet photos. Although Christopher (also known as Wolfie) has joined Beatrice and Edo at royal events such as Princess Kate's carol concert, they've kept their daughters out of the public eye and have never shown their faces on social media.

Athena was born on January 22 and arrived prematurely, as Princess Beatrice opened up about in an article she wrote for British Vogue. "Nothing quite prepares you for the moment when you realise your baby is going to arrive early," she penned, describing the experience as "humbling."

The princess described her daughter as "so tiny it took more than a few weeks for the tears of relief to dry," but fortunately, Athena is thriving today—and got to experience a moment in sports history before her first birthday.

