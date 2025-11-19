Sarah Ferguson’s latest children’s book is being “pulped” and pulled from bookstores following recent revelations on her and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The book, entitled Flora and Fern: Kindness Along the Way, is “being sent to the recycling center," a source in the publishing industry told The Daily Mail.

The book was originally set to be published in October, but was mysteriously delayed until late November. Now, New Frontier Publishing has pulled the book altogether, even deleting the book’s information from their website directory. Following further revelations about Ferguson and the former Prince Andrew’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the children’s book has been “withdrawn from sale.”

Sarah Ferguson with her ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew, at the Duchess of Kent's funeral in September 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Ferguson at a children's book signing in 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The industry source said the news on Ferguson’s latest book is “an acknowledgement of the inevitable,” asserting that “no one is going to want to buy it.”

The book is a sequel to an earlier book, Flora and Fern: Wonder in the Woods, with the latest installment following two rabbits as one gets “lost in the big city” and learns about “kindness and community” along the way.

Bookshops have also had to cancel signings and talks and refund ticketed events, with one bookshop telling the Daily Mail, “it’s a mess. The book is unsalvageable.” The publisher’s decision follows revelations involving Sarah Ferguson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, alongside ex-Prince Andrew’s loss of title and royal status.