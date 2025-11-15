King Charles has had an extremely busy month, which has included celebrating his 77th birthday, and demoting his brother, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. As well as removing Andrew's official royal titles and evicting him from Royal Lodge in Windsor, King Charles has allegedly been forced to negotiate a "secret deal" with the disgraced ex-duke.

Writing for the Daily Mail , royal expert Richard Eden discussed the factors behind Andrew's announcement he'd leave Royal Lodge, despite having a "'cast-iron' legal right to remain" in the property "until 2078." As for why Andrew might have "finally caved in," having previously "resisted months of relentless pressure," Eden suggested that a "secret deal" was made between The King and the former Duke of York.

"It was agreed that not only would there be no action taken by The King against Beatrice and Eugenie…but they would be allowed to accept new official royal roles," the Daily Mail reported.

A royal source told Eden, "It is, perhaps, one of the few things that His Majesty and Andrew agree on." The source continued, "They both love Beatrice and Eugenie and want the best for them. They also agree that the princesses can play an important, helpful role in public life."

Basically, Andrew allegedly agreed to give up the majority of his royal privileges in return for the protection of his daughters.

Eden also noted that "The King had agreed to find a new home for Andrew on the private royal estates and provide him with financial compensation."

But the biggest concession Charles appears to have made regarding Andrew relates to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. As Eden explained, "Andrew was told that both women would also retain their places in the line of succession to the throne—ninth in Beatrice's case and 12th in Eugenie's."

Royal expert Ingrid Seward agreed with Eden's summation, telling The Sun , "The King is determined to embrace his nieces…and bring them into the royal fold in a way where they don't feel they're just being gratuitously pulled in, but they're actually doing something for it."

As for why The King might have taken the decision to look out for Beatrice and Eugenie, Seward noted, "I think that Charles feels quite responsible for these two girls, because it's been a hideous time for them. Really hideous."

Hopefully Beatrice and Eugenie will be able to move forward with their own royal careers following Charles and Andrew's alleged "deal"