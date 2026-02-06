PR Expert Says This Move Would Be "Career Suicide" for Sarah Ferguson Amid Fallout From Epstein Files
"This is not the moment to go large, reposition, or seek visibility."
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have now moved out of their longtime home, Royal Lodge, with Andrew now living on The King's Sandringham estate. It's unclear what the former Duchess of York's new life will look like, but she's reported to be moving to a new Windsor property as she assesses what's next.
Ferguson has faced numerous public scandals since she married Andrew in 1986, but after a series of new emails from the ex-royal to Jeffrey Epstein was released last week, it's going to be tougher for Ferguson to stage a reinvention.
The former Duchess of York sent numerous emails to the late sex offender, praising him as "the brother I have always wished for," congratulating him on a baby and even discussing personal details about her daughters Eugenie and Beatrice.
Speaking to the Express, Renae Smith, founder of PR and branding agency The Atticism, said that unlike Andrew, it's not out of the realm of possibility for Sarah to stage a "comeback." However, she warned that Ferguson would have to play a long game.
"For Fergie, the guidance would be to separate her identity from his as much as possible, but quietly," Smith said, referring to the former Duke of York. She advised that the strategy should not include "declarations" or "public statements," and certainly not any "attempt at explanations of her emails admiring Jeffrey."
"Let time do the work," the PR pro added. "Silence is not weakness here. It is the least damaging option."
Speaking to Marie Claire in January, Entitled author Andrew Lownie said Sarah's business opportunities will be significantly impacted by her association with Epstein.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"No sensible business or charity wants to have any association with her," he said. "I've described her in the past as the 'Houdini of the Royal Family' but even in Australia and U.S. she has no future. She has been caught out in too many lies."
However, Smith said she doesn't think reinvention is impossible for Ferguson, with time and a careful read of "public sentiment."
"If I were advising her, I would be strongly discouraging any idea of a reinvention or comeback at this point," she said. "This is not the moment to go large, reposition, or seek visibility. That would be a serious misread of public sentiment."
Smith warned that any attempt at business ventures or a public comeback would be a massive mistake for Ferguson at the moment. "I think it would be career suicide to try anything this year, and perhaps even next," she told the Express. "It really depends on how all of this plays out— but for now, absolutely not. No way."
She added that a comeback is only possible "when the public is open to it," adding, "Right now, they are not."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.