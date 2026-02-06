PR Expert Says This Move Would Be "Career Suicide" for Sarah Ferguson Amid Fallout From Epstein Files

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have now moved out of their longtime home, Royal Lodge, with Andrew now living on The King's Sandringham estate. It's unclear what the former Duchess of York's new life will look like, but she's reported to be moving to a new Windsor property as she assesses what's next.

Ferguson has faced numerous public scandals since she married Andrew in 1986, but after a series of new emails from the ex-royal to Jeffrey Epstein was released last week, it's going to be tougher for Ferguson to stage a reinvention.

The former Duchess of York sent numerous emails to the late sex offender, praising him as "the brother I have always wished for," congratulating him on a baby and even discussing personal details about her daughters Eugenie and Beatrice.

Speaking to the Express, Renae Smith, founder of PR and branding agency The Atticism, said that unlike Andrew, it's not out of the realm of possibility for Sarah to stage a "comeback." However, she warned that Ferguson would have to play a long game.

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor are pictured in September 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"For Fergie, the guidance would be to separate her identity from his as much as possible, but quietly," Smith said, referring to the former Duke of York. She advised that the strategy should not include "declarations" or "public statements," and certainly not any "attempt at explanations of her emails admiring Jeffrey."

"Let time do the work," the PR pro added. "Silence is not weakness here. It is the least damaging option."

Speaking to Marie Claire in January, Entitled author Andrew Lownie said Sarah's business opportunities will be significantly impacted by her association with Epstein.

"No sensible business or charity wants to have any association with her," he said. "I've described her in the past as the 'Houdini of the Royal Family' but even in Australia and U.S. she has no future. She has been caught out in too many lies."

Sarah Ferguson is pictured at the Wimbledon championships in 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Smith said she doesn't think reinvention is impossible for Ferguson, with time and a careful read of "public sentiment."

"If I were advising her, I would be strongly discouraging any idea of a reinvention or comeback at this point," she said. "This is not the moment to go large, reposition, or seek visibility. That would be a serious misread of public sentiment."

Smith warned that any attempt at business ventures or a public comeback would be a massive mistake for Ferguson at the moment. "I think it would be career suicide to try anything this year, and perhaps even next," she told the Express. "It really depends on how all of this plays out— but for now, absolutely not. No way."

She added that a comeback is only possible "when the public is open to it," adding, "Right now, they are not."