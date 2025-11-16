Royal Expert Claims Sarah Ferguson "No Longer Believes" Ex-Prince Andrew After "Defending Him" From an Array of "Sordid Allegations"

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York arrive for the Requiem Mass service for Katharine, Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, 2025 in London, England. Katharine, Duchess of Kent was married to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. She died on September 4 at the age of 92 at Kensington Palace surrounded by her family. Having converted to Catholicism in 1994, her funeral takes place at Westminster Cathedral and is the first Catholic funeral to be held for a member of the royal family in modern British history. Her Royal Highness will be laid to rest at the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt - Pool/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alongside her ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson was recently made to relinquish her official royal titles. The decision followed the release of emails between Jeffrey Epstein and Ferguson, seemingly proving she had continued contact with the convicted sex offender long after she claimed to have cut him off. But according to a royal expert, Ferguson might have finally ended her support for Andrew, after years of defending him.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the Mirror, "I am surprised that it seems Sarah and Andrew are now going their separate ways. I thought they were joined at the hip, even though no longer in a romantic relationship." While Andrew is rumored to be moving to a home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, it's unclear where Ferguson will live when she leaves Royal Lodge.

"Sarah has always been so fiercely loyal to Andrew, defending him even in the face of the most sordid allegations," Bond told the outlet. "Perhaps she no longer believes him, or perhaps Andrew now wants to be on his own."

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew walking up stairs in black outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrew and Ferguson's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have been caught in the middle of the Epstein scandal. However, King Charles has reportedly agreed to "protect" Eugenie and Beatrice from the fallout.

"Whatever else you say about Sarah and, indeed Andrew, they have been good parents who have somehow created a very strong and unified household despite their divorce," Bond claimed.

Prince Andrew walking next to Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Christmas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it's unclear what the future holds for Ferguson, it seems as though her life is about to irreparably change. Having reportedly shared Royal Lodge with ex-husband Andrew for many years, Ferguson will soon be branching out on her own.

