Alongside her ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson was recently made to relinquish her official royal titles. The decision followed the release of emails between Jeffrey Epstein and Ferguson, seemingly proving she had continued contact with the convicted sex offender long after she claimed to have cut him off. But according to a royal expert, Ferguson might have finally ended her support for Andrew, after years of defending him.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the Mirror, "I am surprised that it seems Sarah and Andrew are now going their separate ways. I thought they were joined at the hip, even though no longer in a romantic relationship." While Andrew is rumored to be moving to a home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, it's unclear where Ferguson will live when she leaves Royal Lodge.

"Sarah has always been so fiercely loyal to Andrew, defending him even in the face of the most sordid allegations," Bond told the outlet. "Perhaps she no longer believes him, or perhaps Andrew now wants to be on his own."

Andrew and Ferguson's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have been caught in the middle of the Epstein scandal. However, King Charles has reportedly agreed to "protect" Eugenie and Beatrice from the fallout.

"Whatever else you say about Sarah and, indeed Andrew, they have been good parents who have somehow created a very strong and unified household despite their divorce," Bond claimed.

While it's unclear what the future holds for Ferguson, it seems as though her life is about to irreparably change. Having reportedly shared Royal Lodge with ex-husband Andrew for many years, Ferguson will soon be branching out on her own.