Sarah Ferguson's life has been irreparably changed in recent weeks. The former Duchess of York has been stripped of her official royal titles alongside her disgraced ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew. Emails between Ferguson and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have also tarnished her reputation, and she will soon be forced to move out of Royal Lodge and seek alternate accommodation. Furthermore, according to royal sources, Ferguson is "fearful" that "dark forces" are "targeting" Andrew.

According to The Sun, Ferguson and Andrew "sleep at different ends of the huge 30-room home [Royal Lodge] in Windsor and only join one another at meal times to discuss their uncertain futures." A royal source told the outlet, "They are both spending a lot of time alone...Andrew rarely goes out and has been padding around the lodge and ranting and muttering."

One source suggested that Ferguson and Andrew "have been heard having some pretty intense conversations about what is going on." In fact, Ferguson is allegedly "panicking about what comes next and she is not in a good place."

Ferguson's worries allegedly involve the future of the couple's daughters—Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice—and whether Andrew is doomed to face even more public challenges.

As a source told The Sun, Ferguson "fears being caught in the crosshairs...But she is particularly fearful for Andrew as she knows he was at the center of the Epstein scandal." The source further alleged, "She has talked about 'dark forces' potentially targeting him."

Whether or not Ferguson's alleged fears are grounded in reality in any way remains unclear. "It is probably far-fetched but she is shit-scared and massively on edge," a source told the outlet.

An insider also shared that the former Duchess of York is "really leaning on" a select number of royal staff "who really like her." Ferguson is apparently spending each evening in "a purpose-built bar behind Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park" called The Doghouse. "She drinks in there with friends and staff to escape from what is going on in her life generally," a source claimed to the publication. "And while she is there, she takes advice on what to do next."

It's believed that Andrew will be leaving Royal Lodge for a property on the Sandringham estate in 2026. Where Ferguson will live after leaving the home is currently unknown.