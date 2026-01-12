In 2025, Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor relinquished their royal titles and agreed to move out of their shared home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. Now, royal sources are claiming that Buckingham Palace is on "high alert" regarding a potential move the pair might make next.

As reported by the Express, the former Duke and Duchess of York have reportedly worried palace officials as they're "rumored to be considering selling royal valuables." Per the outlet, the alleged sale could include "valuable objects linked to Queen Elizabeth II," as well as "private letters and jewelry."

According to the publication, "legal experts" are currently "monitoring the situation," and will determine whether Andrew and Sarah are allowed to allegedly "put up" any of the items "for auction."

Per the Express, a source reportedly told Page Six, "The appearance of even a single item would trigger immediate and widespread fallout. But Andrew and Sarah seem intent on turning [Royal] Lodge into some sort of pawn shop source by collecting together goods they think they can auction off to the highest bidder."

The source continued, "If they go ahead with this, their departure from royal life may end in the most volatile way yet."

Meanwhile, a subsequent source reportedly told the outlet, "Senior royals always expected the break with Andrew to be difficult, but not on this scale. The prospect of private letters, recordings, and jewels becoming public is viewed as a worst-case scenario."

For now, at least, it appears as though members of the Royal Family will be waiting with bated breath to find out whether Sarah and Andrew will be attempting to sell any potentially scandalous possessions.