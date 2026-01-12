How Sarah Ferguson and Ex-Prince Andrew Could "Trigger Widespread Fallout" in a Move Labeled as the "Worst-Case Scenario," Per Sources
"Their departure from royal life may end in the most volatile way yet."
In 2025, Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor relinquished their royal titles and agreed to move out of their shared home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. Now, royal sources are claiming that Buckingham Palace is on "high alert" regarding a potential move the pair might make next.
As reported by the Express, the former Duke and Duchess of York have reportedly worried palace officials as they're "rumored to be considering selling royal valuables." Per the outlet, the alleged sale could include "valuable objects linked to Queen Elizabeth II," as well as "private letters and jewelry."
According to the publication, "legal experts" are currently "monitoring the situation," and will determine whether Andrew and Sarah are allowed to allegedly "put up" any of the items "for auction."
Per the Express, a source reportedly told Page Six, "The appearance of even a single item would trigger immediate and widespread fallout. But Andrew and Sarah seem intent on turning [Royal] Lodge into some sort of pawn shop source by collecting together goods they think they can auction off to the highest bidder."
The source continued, "If they go ahead with this, their departure from royal life may end in the most volatile way yet."
Meanwhile, a subsequent source reportedly told the outlet, "Senior royals always expected the break with Andrew to be difficult, but not on this scale. The prospect of private letters, recordings, and jewels becoming public is viewed as a worst-case scenario."
For now, at least, it appears as though members of the Royal Family will be waiting with bated breath to find out whether Sarah and Andrew will be attempting to sell any potentially scandalous possessions.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.