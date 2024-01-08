We're Dying to Know What Was Said In These Celebrity Conversations at the Golden Globes

The outfits were stunning, the speeches were heartfelt, and the drama unfolded: the 2024 Golden Globes were, no question, a memorable night.

Put a bunch of famous actors and celebrities in a room, and you're bound to have some very unusual pairings.

If I could be a fly on the wall of any event, it would be last night's Golden Globes. Some conversations were caught on camera, and I need to know what was said. Until it is revealed in each of their memoirs, I'll have to assume and lipread for now, along with the rest of the internet. My imagination is going wild...

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, and Julia Garner

How do they know each other? Did Garner just casually interrupt them while they were making out? Have Chalamet or Jenner seen Inventing Anna? Ozark? I have so many questions!

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Keleigh Teller

I barely need to introduce this one. Along with the rest of the world, I am desperate to know what secret Gomez whispered to Swift and Teller. Was it really about Chalamet and Jenner, or are we just terrible at lipreading? If I had to choose between discovering whether the moon landing was real or this, it's an obvious choice. Don't worry, Selena, I won't tell anyone. Promise.

Robert Downey Jr. and Meryl Streep

Does everyone in Hollywood just know each other? Imagine a conversation between Downey Jr. and Streep. The Oppenheimer actor recently told W Magazine he has a little crush on her. Maybe she watched that interview...

Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller

It seems like Swift is taking a photo of something (or someone), and Teller is watching with her. Or maybe they're filming something. Either way, I need to know what it is, as they look fully invested.

Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, and Christopher Nolan

Can someone tell me the joke? As it looks like a really good one by the way Pugh and Damon are chuckling away. Nolan also clearly finds it hilarious, but he's too suave to properly LOL.

Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Gosling

I'm sure Gosling was Kenough of a team player to congratulate Downey on his win, even though they were up for the same category of "Best Supporting Actor." I also have no doubt that Downey made an excellent Ken joke and I need to know what it was.

Taylor Swift and Bill Hader

Everyone is saying that Hader probably asked for a selfie to show his daughter, and if that's true, it's just too cute! I can imagine Swift was happy to help him look cool to his kids. Also, this isn't their first time meeting! Swift was a host when Hader was still on Saturday Night Live.

Florence Pugh and Steven Spielberg

Well, this one is rather obvious. Spielberg is obviously trying to tempt Pugh to star in his next film! Keep smooth talking her, Stevie, as the world needs a collaboration between the two of you.

Andrew Scott and Pedro Pascal

They're best friends, right? Like they just have to be best friends. I won't accept anything else. I bet Scott was helping Pascal with his drinks given that arm in the sling. Isn't he the best?

Jared Leto and Billie Eilish

What could they be talking about? Why does Leto not seem as interested as Eilish? I am so curious how they ended up in a conversation.

Hannah Waddingham and Ryan Gosling

Oh, this one is easy! Waddingham is clearly praising Gosling's performance in Barbie, and he is just awestruck to meet her in person. Perhaps he's also getting some singing pointers from one of the greats, or begging her for another season of Ted Lasso.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, and Bradley Cooper

What were they giggling about?! I need to know! Whatever it was, it looks monumentally funny. I also need a full podcast episode of these three together. Immediately. Laughter included, if possible.