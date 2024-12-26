Having to work on Christmas Day turned out to be a gift for Travis Kelce. During the holiday game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end scored his 77th receiving touchdown, setting a new record for most receiving touchdowns in the franchise's history.

Although Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was not at the game to celebrate the milestone with him in person (as a general rule, the singer doesn't attend away games—like this one, which was played at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh—because of security concerns), fans noticed that she did make a point to celebrate the moment from afar, via social media.

As E! Online reports, fans quickly noticed that Swift went on a full-on liking spree on social media following Kelce's record-setting touchdown, liking a slew of posts about the accomplishment.

This isn't the first time the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer has used the power of the double-tap to show her support for one of Kelce's career accomplishments when she wasn't able to cheer him on in-person. In November 2023, Swift, who was traveling for the South American leg of her massive Eras Tour at the time, made headlines when she liked an post from the Kansas City Chiefs on Instagram congratulating the tight end on setting a new NFL record for receiving yards.

“Fastest tight end to 11k receiving yards AND the only player in franchise history to do it 🏹,” the Kansas City Chiefs wrote in its celebratory Instagram post in honor of Kelce setting a new NFL record in a game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kelce's most recent record meant that he passed legendary Chiefs player Tony Gonzalez's previous record of 76 career receiving touchdowns—and this isn't the first time the tight end has broken one of Gonzalez's records.

According to E! Online, Kelce also surpassed one of Gonzalez's records in September, when he took the lead as the Chief's all-time leader in receptions. Kelce even discussed the significance of passing records once held by Gonzalez with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on their podcast, New Heights.

“It’s crazy how things always come full circle,” the tight end said on the podcast. “Being at the top of the leaderboard with the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the beginning organizations that made it all the way through that are still at their peak. And a lot of that is due to a guy like Tony Gonzalez, who has been a mentor to me.”

“I’ve tried my entire career to match what he was to this organization, to this game of football," he added. "To be in a conversation as cool as this, having as many receptions in the organization he spent the majority of his career in is just an honor."