How Taylor Swift Celebrated Travis Kelce's Record-Breaking Moment During the Christmas Game on Social Media
The singer showed her excitement for her boyfriend's accomplishment with a like-spree.
Having to work on Christmas Day turned out to be a gift for Travis Kelce. During the holiday game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end scored his 77th receiving touchdown, setting a new record for most receiving touchdowns in the franchise's history.
Although Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was not at the game to celebrate the milestone with him in person (as a general rule, the singer doesn't attend away games—like this one, which was played at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh—because of security concerns), fans noticed that she did make a point to celebrate the moment from afar, via social media.
As E! Online reports, fans quickly noticed that Swift went on a full-on liking spree on social media following Kelce's record-setting touchdown, liking a slew of posts about the accomplishment.
She's a proud girlfriend pic.twitter.com/wX8Px2gY7sDecember 25, 2024
This isn't the first time the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer has used the power of the double-tap to show her support for one of Kelce's career accomplishments when she wasn't able to cheer him on in-person. In November 2023, Swift, who was traveling for the South American leg of her massive Eras Tour at the time, made headlines when she liked an post from the Kansas City Chiefs on Instagram congratulating the tight end on setting a new NFL record for receiving yards.
“Fastest tight end to 11k receiving yards AND the only player in franchise history to do it 🏹,” the Kansas City Chiefs wrote in its celebratory Instagram post in honor of Kelce setting a new NFL record in a game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs)
A photo posted by on
Kelce's most recent record meant that he passed legendary Chiefs player Tony Gonzalez's previous record of 76 career receiving touchdowns—and this isn't the first time the tight end has broken one of Gonzalez's records.
According to E! Online, Kelce also surpassed one of Gonzalez's records in September, when he took the lead as the Chief's all-time leader in receptions. Kelce even discussed the significance of passing records once held by Gonzalez with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on their podcast, New Heights.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
“It’s crazy how things always come full circle,” the tight end said on the podcast. “Being at the top of the leaderboard with the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the beginning organizations that made it all the way through that are still at their peak. And a lot of that is due to a guy like Tony Gonzalez, who has been a mentor to me.”
“I’ve tried my entire career to match what he was to this organization, to this game of football," he added. "To be in a conversation as cool as this, having as many receptions in the organization he spent the majority of his career in is just an honor."
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
Khloe Kardashian Got Kim Kardashian a Bedazzled Scooter This Christmas
Who says a broken foot can't be glam?
By Alicia Lutes Published
-
Kim Kardashian Wears Head-to-Toe Snakeskin On Christmas Eve
By usual Kim standards, it was fairly subdued.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Prince George Has "Replaced" Prince Harry in One of the Royal Family's Annual Christmas Traditions
"It was interesting to see that Harry has now been substituted for Prince George..."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Taylor Swift Explains What Her Job Was a Kid Growing Up on a Christmas Tree Farm in Resurfaced Video
"It was such a weird place to grow up."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift Sent the Girl in the Hospital Who Called Her Outfit “Tea” the $4500 Miu Miu Outfit She Was Wearing When They Met
The teen, Naya, shared a new video of her overjoyed reaction to the over-the-top Christmas gift, on TikTok.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift Was Convinced She Was Going to a "Quiet Dinner” Before Travis Kelce Surprised Her With an Eras Tour Wrap Party
And one of her friends captured her surprised reaction on camera.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce Threw Taylor Swift an Epic Eras Tour Wrap Party in Kansas City
The pictures guests shared on Instagram from the party are must-see.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Why Swifites Are Convinced Taylor Swift Is Going to Be on the Kelce Brothers’ Podcast in January
"We’ve been waiting on this one for a long time," Jason said when teasing a "very special" guest for the January 2 episode.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift Reportedly Wants to “Live the Simple Life” With Travis Kelce in Kansas City Post-Eras Tour
"She will be going to Kansas City and staying there for some time," a source says.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce Shares His Christmas Plans—Which Might Not Include Taylor Swift
'Tis the damn season.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Gracie Abrams Revealed What the Last Night of the Eras Tour Was Really Like Backstage
"It felt like the last day of school."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published