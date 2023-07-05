Tom Holland Says Relationship with Zendaya Is “Worth Its Weight in Gold”

If you haven’t noticed, we at Marie Claire are just a little obsessed with the relationship between Tom Holland and Zendaya. #couplegoals And we’ve been so thankful for the normally incredibly private Holland’s openness and candidness about his relationship while on his press tour for The Crowded Room, his new show on Apple TV+. (We’ll get to other nuggets from Holland later.)
Our latest swoon-worthy moment? Holland opening up on the popular podcast “Smartless,” where he called himself “lucky” to be in love with Zendaya and that their relationship is “worth its weight in gold,” per Entertainment Tonight.
He divulged to fellow actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes that his and Zendaya’s shared experience in Hollywood is the key to making their relationship work: “I’m lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life,” Holland said. “It’s interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you.”
The couple met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming after landing the roles way back in March 2016. Five years later, in July 2021, the pair were spotted by paparazzi kissing at a red light in Los Angeles. After much speculation, the typically fiercely private couple confirmed their relationship in November 2021 and posed on the red carpet the next month for the first time as a couple.
“You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff,” Holland told the “Smartless” trio. “And that’s worth its weight in gold.”
Holland recently told The Hollywood Reporter that, after making several Spider-Man movies together, he is looking “forward to finding something where we can work together again.”
Holland recently shared that his knack for carpentry and his ability to fix a broken door at Zendaya’s house was a key part of their love story; that his girlfriend had a lot to put up with when it came to his character’s hairstyle in The Crowded Room; and, perhaps most touchingly, that he is “happy and in love.”
Though notoriously private about their relationship, Holland has been candid lately, but Zendaya has, too—she shared photos of Holland on her Instagram stories to celebrate his twenty-seventh birthday. They’ve also been on a bit of a world tour together as of late, being spotted everywhere from a Beyoncé show in Warsaw, Poland (where they passionately sang along to “Love on Top”), to an NBA game in San Francisco, to kissing on a boat ride in Italy. They’ve also been seen everywhere from Paris to Mumbai to New York City to London.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Fighting Back, Have Adopted a “To Hell With the Critics” Attitude, Source Says
“They are determined to come through this and overcome the tougher times together.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Skipped the Wedding of His "Unofficial" Best Man This Past Weekend
Harry wrote in 'Spare' that his relationship with some of his older friends had broken down after he left the royal family.
By Paulina Jayne Isaac
-
Princess Kate Appeared to Be Happy to Rough It In the Rain at Wimbledon Yesterday
“There is a complete humbleness and humility to Kate that we don’t often see in some members of the royal family.”
By Rachel Burchfield