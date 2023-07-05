Tom Holland Says Relationship with Zendaya Is “Worth Its Weight in Gold”

If you haven’t noticed, we at Marie Claire are just a little obsessed with the relationship between Tom Holland and Zendaya. #couplegoals And we’ve been so thankful for the normally incredibly private Holland’s openness and candidness about his relationship while on his press tour for The Crowded Room, his new show on Apple TV+. (We’ll get to other nuggets from Holland later.)

Our latest swoon-worthy moment? Holland opening up on the popular podcast “Smartless,” where he called himself “lucky” to be in love with Zendaya and that their relationship is “worth its weight in gold,” per Entertainment Tonight .

He divulged to fellow actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes that his and Zendaya’s shared experience in Hollywood is the key to making their relationship work: “I’m lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life,” Holland said. “It’s interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you.”

The couple met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming after landing the roles way back in March 2016. Five years later, in July 2021, the pair were spotted by paparazzi kissing at a red light in Los Angeles. After much speculation, the typically fiercely private couple confirmed their relationship in November 2021 and posed on the red carpet the next month for the first time as a couple.

“You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff,” Holland told the “Smartless” trio. “And that’s worth its weight in gold.”

Holland recently told The Hollywood Reporter that, after making several Spider-Man movies together, he is looking “forward to finding something where we can work together again.”

Holland recently shared that his knack for carpentry and his ability to fix a broken door at Zendaya’s house was a key part of their love story; that his girlfriend had a lot to put up with when it came to his character’s hairstyle in The Crowded Room; and, perhaps most touchingly, that he is “happy and in love.”

